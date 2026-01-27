 Samsung Electronics unveils Olympics edition of Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung Electronics unveils Olympics edition of Galaxy Z Flip 7

Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 11:14
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympics Edition [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics showcased its Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition on Tuesday, introducing features aimed at enhancing athletes' experience during the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy.
 
The device will be provided to around 3,800 athletes from 90 countries participating in the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics, which will kick off Feb. 6, the Korean tech giant said.
 

The new edition of the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a design reflecting "cultural resonance of Italian azure" and "the spirit of unity and sportsmanship embodied by the Olympic Games," the company said.
 
"The custom gold metal frame symbolizes athletes' pursuit of excellence and podium moments, as well as the brand's aspiration for the best," it added.
 
Samsung said athletes can utilize various cutting-edge features on the device to communicate with other participants, including its interpretation app and the Galaxy Athlete Card, which allows them to easily exchange profiles.
 
With the smartphone, Samsung Electronics said it will run a "Victory Selfie" event, under which medal winners will take selfies on the podium.
 
Professional photographers will also use the Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone during the event to take photos of around 490 athletes who gave their consent.
 
Samsung has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since 1998.

Yonhap
