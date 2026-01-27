Fish out of water

Hyundai back in limbo as Trump threatens to restore 25% tariffs for ‘not living up to deal’

Starbucks to bite into latest dessert craze with Dubai Chewy Roll

Related Stories

As Dubai chewy cookie craze continues, Food Ministry warns of safety risks

I tried making Dubai chewy cookies. Did I bite off more than I could chew?

Limited supply of pistachios, kataifi likely to increase Dubai chewy cookie prices

Sensational sweets: The viral food trends that made Koreans drool in 2025

From chocolate to 'affordable luxury': Dubai tourism head ready to welcome Korean travelers