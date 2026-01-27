 Starbucks to bite into latest dessert craze with Dubai Chewy Roll
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 21:21
Starbucks Korea's social media post on its upcoming menu ″Dubai Chewy Roll″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Starbucks Korea is joining the craze for Dubai chewy cookies with the launch of a new item called the Dubai Chewy Roll.
 
Starbucks Korea will release the new product on Friday, according to the company’s social media post on Tuesday.
 

The Dubai Chewy Roll wraps marshmallow with kadayif and pistachio paste, similar to the cookie treat that has been viral on social media since December.
 
The item will be sold at six locations: Reserve Gwanghwamun, Starfield COEX Mall Reserve, Yongsan Station Summit Reserve, Centerfield Reserve, Seongsu Station and Hongdae Donggyo.
 
The coffee shop chain also teased a Starbucks Dubai Chocolate Series set for release in February, along with the phrase, “Coming Soon.”
 
Customers will be limited to two per person, and purchases will be available only through in-store orders placed directly with staff. The item will not be available via Siren Order, drive-thru, delivery or external channels.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
