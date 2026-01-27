Trump’s tariff threats leave Korea awash in speculation, short on answers

Fish out of water

Hyundai back in limbo as Trump threatens to restore 25% tariffs for ‘not living up to deal’

Related Stories

Inside the Korea-U.S. trade deal: Why Seoul believes it got a better deal than Tokyo

The art of the spiel

Gov't denies push to conclude U.S. tariff talks to campaign on

Korean sunscreen in demand as U.S. shoppers stock up on imported goods amid tariffs

트럼프와 관세 협상, 지금 하지 않으면 아예 못한다