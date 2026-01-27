Meanwhile: The Liberation of Auschwitz (KOR)

By 1945, Nazi Germany was in retreat. On the Eastern Front, Soviet forces advanced steadily westward, pushing back German lines. On Jan. 27, Soviet troops reached the vicinity of the Polish town of Oswiecim. There stood Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration and extermination camp. It was the moment when the greatest and most horrific war crime in human history was exposed to the world.Auschwitz was too vast to conceal. Even as the front collapsed and defeat loomed, the Nazis could not bring themselves to abandon the machinery of mass murder. They transferred most prisoners elsewhere, leaving behind roughly 7,000 people. They attempted to destroy the camp to erase evidence, but what remained defied imagination. Investigators found 48,820 men’s suits, 836,255 women’s coats, hundreds of thousands of pairs of shoes and more than 6,350 kilograms of human hair. The number of victims is estimated at 1.1 million, of whom about 1 million were Jews.The history of genocide is as old as human history itself. Yet Auschwitz occupies a singular place in that grim record. It demonstrated how the most primitive impulses of racial hatred and exclusion could be fused with the most advanced science, technology and administrative systems of the era to produce industrialized mass murder. It revealed with brutal clarity that rational thinking and efficiency, when reduced to purely instrumental tools divorced from moral judgment, can generate outcomes far more terrifying than unreasoning violence.In this sense, Auschwitz became a defining negative lesson for the postwar international order. The establishment of the United Nations in 1945 and the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the third UN General Assembly in 1948 were inseparable from the shock Auschwitz inflicted on humanity. A shared conviction emerged that states must never incite racial discrimination or hatred and that they bear an absolute responsibility to protect the lives and safety of all people under their authority.Looking at news from around the world today, it is difficult to escape the unease that these lessons are fading. Rhetoric that stigmatizes minorities, policies that treat certain lives as expendable and political movements that draw strength from fear and resentment are again gaining ground.1945년, 나치 독일은 패퇴를 거듭했다. 동부전선은 한없이 서쪽으로 밀려 들어갔다. 1월 27일, 소련군은 폴란드 마을 오시비엥침 부근에 당도했다. 나치 독일 최대의 강제수용소이자 집단학살수용소인 아우슈비츠가 그곳에 있었기 때문이었다. 인류가 저지른 사상 최대이자 최악의 전쟁 범죄가 백일하에 드러나는 순간이었다.아우슈비츠는 감추기에는 너무도 컸다. 전선이 무너지고 패퇴하는 와중에도 집단학살수용소를 포기할 수 없었던 나치는 7000여 명만을 남겨둔 채 수용 인원을 다른 곳으로 옮겼다. 수용소를 파괴하여 증거를 인멸하려 했지만, 버려진 수용자들의 상태와 남은 증거만으로도 상상을 초월하고 있었다. 4만8820개의 남성 정장, 83만6255개의 여성 코트, 수십만 켤레의 신발, 그리고 6350㎏ 이상의 사람 머리털 등이 발견된 것이다. 희생된 인원만 최소 110만 명, 그중 100만 명이 유대인인 것으로 확인됐다.집단학살의 역사는 인류의 역사만큼이나 오래되었다. 그중에서도 아우슈비츠가 특별한 사례로 논의되는 이유가 있다. 인종차별과 혐오라는 가장 말초적인 부정적 정념을, 당대 최고의 과학과 기술, 행정을 통해 집단학살극으로 연결지었기 때문이다. 이성적 사고와 합리성을 오직 도구적 수단으로만 이용할 때, 더욱 끔찍한 결과를 만들어낼 수 있다는 점이 적나라하게 확인된 것이다.아우슈비츠는 제2차 세계대전 이후 질서의 반면교사 역할을 했다. 1945년 국제연합이 창설되고 1948년 제3회 유엔 총회에서 세계 인권 선언이 채택된 것은 아우슈비츠의 충격과 무관하지 않다. 어떤 일이 있어도 국가는 인종차별이나 혐오를 부추기지 말아야 하며 모든 국민의 생명과 안전을 지켜야 한다는 공감대가 형성된 것이다. 지구 곳곳에서 들려오는 소식들을 보고 있노라면 어느덧 그 교훈도 잊혀 가고 있는 것은 아닌지 우려스럽다.