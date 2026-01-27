Shincheonji probe accelerates as questions linger over Unification Church case (KOR)

A joint investigation team launched early this year at President Lee Jae Myung’s direction to probe alleged political–religious collusion has moved swiftly in its inquiry into nonmainstream religious group Shincheonji. The team, comprising prosecutors and police, is focusing on suspicions that members of the religious group collectively joined the People Power Party and that the group mobilized support for then-candidate Yoon Suk Yeol during the 2022 presidential election. Investigators have secured photographs suggesting contacts between former president Yoon and Shincheonji figures and have followed up with summonses and searches. If a religious organization systematically sought to influence politics, the truth must be established without exception. Any violation of the principle of political–religious separation demands equal accountability.Questions are emerging, however, over investigative balance and priorities. In contrast to the rapid pace of the Shincheonji case, probes involving the Unification Church appear to be progressing more slowly. Former Democratic Party lawmaker Chun Jae-soo stepped down as oceans minister after allegations that he accepted money from the church, while former lawmakers Lim Jong-seong and Kim Gyu-hwan have also been named. The National Police Agency’s investigation headquarters searched Chun’s home and office and questioned him last November, yet little has been disclosed since. On Monday, People Power Party floor leader Song Eon-seog criticized what he called a double standard, arguing that cases involving opposition figures advanced quickly while investigations into Chun, Kim Byung-kee and Kang Sun-woo are moving a glacial pace. He called for special prosecutors to examine both the Unification Church and alleged nomination donations. It is also true that some probes involving figures aligned with the current administration have lost momentum since the new government took office.A similar pattern surfaced last August, when allegations of stock trading under a borrowed name involving Rep. Lee Choon-suak prompted police searches and witness interviews. The case was sent to prosecutors more than four months later and returned for supplementary investigation, raising doubts about police resolve. Although the joint team now exists, prosecutors reportedly are taking the lead on Shincheonji while a special police unit continues handling the Unification Church case. With direct prosecutorial investigations being curtailed, it appears awkward for a presidentially-ordered probe to rely so heavily on prosecutors.Allegations of political–religious collusion should never target only one party or camp. While the claims and timelines differ between Shincheonji and the Unification Church, the same investigative standards must apply. Otherwise, authorities risk accusations of selectively spotlighting cases unfavorable to the opposition ahead of local elections. To earn public trust, the joint team must demonstrate not only rigor but also fairness and transparency, pursuing all allegations without regard to political advantage.이재명 대통령의 지시에 따라 정교 유착 의혹을 수사하는 검경 합동수사본부(합수본)가 올해 초 출범한 이후 신천지 수사가 급물살을 타고 있다. 합수본은 신천지의 국민의힘 집단 당원 가입 의혹과 20대 대선 당시 윤석열 후보 지원 정황 등을 주요 수사 대상으로 삼고 있다. 윤석열 전 대통령과 신천지 인사의 만남 정황이 담긴 사진을 확보했고, 관련자 소환조사와 압수수색 등이 이어지고 있다. 종교 집단이 조직적으로 정치권과 접촉해 영향력을 행사했다면 실체는 엄정하게 규명돼야 한다. 정교 분리 원칙을 훼손하는 행위라면 누구에게도 예외가 있어서는 안 된다.다만 수사 방식과 우선순위를 놓고서는 형평성 논란이 제기될 여지가 있다. 통일교에서 금품을 받았다는 의혹이 제기돼 해양수산부 장관직에서 물러난 전재수 더불어민주당 의원과 임종성·김규환 전 의원에 대한 수사는 상대적으로 진척이 더딘 모습이다. 경찰 국가수사본부는 지난해 12월 전 의원의 자택과 의원실을 압수수색하고 소환조사까지 진행했지만, 그 이후엔 별다른 소식이 없다. 어제(26일) 송언석 국민의힘 원내대표는 “야당 인사들에 대한 수사는 빠르게 진행되는 반면, 전재수·김병기·강선우 의원 등에 대한 수사의 시간은 한없이 느리게 흘러간다”고 비판하면서 ‘통일교·공천헌금 쌍특검’을 요구했다. 실제로 현 정권 출범 이후 여권 인사에 대한 수사가 지연되면서 용두사미식으로 가는 측면이 있는 것도 사실이다.지난해 8월 이춘석 의원의 차명 주식 투자 의혹이 불거지자 경찰은 전담 인력을 투입해 압수수색과 참고인 조사를 했지만, 검찰 송치는 4개월 이상 지난 뒤에 이뤄졌다. 그마저도 검찰의 보완수사 요구를 받았다. 경찰의 수사 의지를 의심케 하는 대목이다. 이번 정교 유착 의혹도 합수본이 출범했다고 하지만 검찰이 신천지 의혹을, 통일교 사안은 원래 수사하던 국수본 특별수사전담팀 인력이 주도하는 형태라고 한다. 검찰의 직접수사를 폐지하는 마당에 대통령의 하명 수사를 검찰이 주도한다는 것도 뭔가 부자연스럽다.정교 유착 의혹은 특정 정당이나 진영만을 겨냥한 수사가 돼서는 곤란하다. 통일교와 신천지는 제기된 의혹과 시점에 다소 차이가 있지만, 합수본이 출범한 이상 기본적인 수사 원칙과 기준은 동일하게 적용돼야 한다. 그렇지 않다면 지방선거를 앞두고 야당 인사에게 불리한 사안만 부각한다는 오해를 살 수 있다. 따라서 합수본은 수사의 엄정함뿐 아니라 형평성과 투명성을 함께 보여줄 필요가 있다. 정치적 유불리를 떠나 제기된 모든 정교 유착 의혹을 성역 없이 공정하게 다룰 때만 이번 합수본 수사가 국민적 신뢰를 얻을 수 있을 것이다.