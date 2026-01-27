BTS sells out all shows for North America, Europe tour
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 10:55
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
BTS has sold out all shows for its announced North American and European concerts on its upcoming world tour, the boy band’s agency BigHit Music said Tuesday.
The tour, titled "Arirang," is the band's first world tour in around four years since all of its members returned from serving their mandatory military service in 2025. It's the band's biggest tour yet, as well as the biggest in K-pop.
BTS will stage 31 shows across 12 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as announced so far. The band will kick off the North American leg of the tour with three concerts at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, from April 25.
It will be the first Korean act to hold headline shows at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas; the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts and the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, can seat around 80,000 spectators, with the maximum capacity stretching to around 105,000.
BTS will then travel to Madrid, Spain, for the start of its European leg, with two concerts set to take place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on June 26 and 27. The band will stage 10 shows in five cities in western Europe, including Brussels, London, Munich and Paris.
The "Arirang" tour is set to span 82 performances across 34 cities in Asia, North America, South America and Europe, with more dates to be announced for Japan and the Middle East. The tour has the largest number of shows on a single tour by a K-pop act, according to BigHit Music.
Tickets for the band’s three concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi — the opening shows of the world tour — also sold out during pre-sales, the agency said.
The band is also set to release its fifth full-length album, "Arirang," on March 20. Named after a popular folk song, the 14-track album will address themes of identity, longing, and deep love, according to BigHit Music.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)