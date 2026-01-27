 Boy band Treasure celebrates 2,000 days with special film version of 'Better Than Me'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Boy band Treasure celebrates 2,000 days with special film version of 'Better Than Me'

Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 11:05
Boy band Treasure [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Treasure [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Treasure celebrated 2,000 days since its debut with a surprise video for fans.
 
A special film version of the band's 2025 track "Better Than Me" was released on YouTube on Tuesday as a way of the band paying gratitude to fans, according to Treasure's agency YG Entertaiment.
 

Related Article

 
"This was a video prepared to say thank you to the fans," the agency said. "Treasure is currently working on its next album, and will return soon with good music."
 
Treasure kicked off its "Pulse On" world tour with concerts in Seoul last October.
 
The band is set to perform at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Feb. 19 and 11, followed by performances in Macau and other Asian cities.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Treasure YG Entertainment

More in K-pop

Boy band Treasure celebrates 2,000 days with special film version of 'Better Than Me'

BTS sells out all shows for North America, Europe tour

Singers Som He-vin, Kim Ye-hoon to get married on Feb. 21

82Major embraces Seoul's mix of old and new as boy band kicks off 'Bebeom: Be the Tiger' world tour

Busan gov't confirms more than 90 lodging complaints after BTS world tour announcement

Related Stories

Treasure to release new single next month, title not yet revealed

Treasure to release new Korean song on May 28

Pop-up store to celebrate boy band Treasure's new album 'Love Pulse'

Treasure to release new EP 'Love Pulse' next month

Treasure to partner with Columbia Records in U.S.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)