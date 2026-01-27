Boy band Treasure celebrates 2,000 days with special film version of 'Better Than Me'
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 11:05
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band Treasure celebrated 2,000 days since its debut with a surprise video for fans.
A special film version of the band's 2025 track "Better Than Me" was released on YouTube on Tuesday as a way of the band paying gratitude to fans, according to Treasure's agency YG Entertaiment.
"This was a video prepared to say thank you to the fans," the agency said. "Treasure is currently working on its next album, and will return soon with good music."
Treasure kicked off its "Pulse On" world tour with concerts in Seoul last October.
The band is set to perform at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Feb. 19 and 11, followed by performances in Macau and other Asian cities.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)