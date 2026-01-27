 Girl group i-dle goes as minimalist as possible for upcoming single 'Mono'
Girl group i-dle goes as minimalist as possible for upcoming single 'Mono'

Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 17:04
Girl group i-dle [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

For its new single “Mono,” girl group i-dle has boiled down the song to what matters most: “the essence of being i-dle.”
 
“We took out all the effects to concentrate on our essence,” said member Minnie in a press release on Tuesday. “We hope you listen to the catchy melody and [...] lyrics.”
 

The quintet — comprising members Minnie, Miyeon, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuha — last released single “We are” in May 2025. 
 
“Mono” is set to release at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The track features British rapper Skaiwater and marks the first time that the group has collaborated with another act.
 
"'Mono' is a minimalist but undoubtedly 'i-dle' song,” said Soyeon. “We would like listeners to concentrate on the vocals and styles that only we can pull off.”
 
The song is “quite simple” and will be easy to follow, according to Shuhua. Yuqi called the song “very cool.”
 
“We put a lot of effort into the visuals and vocals because we kept other aspects to a minimum,” Miyeon said. “We're doing our best to show fans how we've matured and give them the best performance ever.”
 
The quintet will kick off its “Syncopation” world tour with at southern Seoul's KSPO Dome on Feb. 21 and 22, followed by performances in Taipei, Taiwan, on March 7; Bangkok on March 21; Melbourne, Australia, on May 27; Sydney, Australia, on May 30; Singapore on June 13; Yokohama, Japan, on June 20 and 21; and Hong Kong on June 27 and 28.
 
Additional stops will be announced at a later date, according to Cube Entertainment.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
