Resurgence of Car, the Garden's 'My Whole World' shows how Korean charts are rediscovering past hits

Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 15:05
Indie singer Car, the Garden speaks at the press conference for Netflix dating show ″Better Late Than Single″ in Yongsan, central Seoul, on July 3, 2025. [YONHAP]

Indie singer Car, the Garden's “My Whole World” (2021) joined the Korean music market's latest trend in rediscovering songs that are at least a few years old.
 
The R&B ballad, originally released as part of the singer's EP “Absence” (2021), topped local music service Melon's Top 100 chart on Monday and as of Tuesday still held the No. 1 slot. 
 

“You never know what life has in store for you,” the singer wrote on his Instagram account on Monday with a screen capture of the Melon chart.
 
“I'm suffering from enteritis, but I'm crying in joy. I'll keep on singing this song at the top of my lungs.”
 
The song, written, composed and rearranged by the singer, has been climbing back up charts five years after release after being used as the background music for the fourth season of popular dating show, “EXchange” (2025-26).
 
“I think the couple's fondness for each other was what made people understand my song,” Car, the Garden said on his post. “Thank you. Thank you also to everyone who listened to the song.”
 
The song is one of many songs from the recent past that have been rediscovered by online listeners, thanks to short-form videos and other online trends. Singer Woodz's “Drowning” (2023), DAY6's “You Were Beautiful” (2017) and Dynamic Duo's “Aeao” (2014) are other examples.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Car The Garden

