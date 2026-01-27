Singers Som He-vin, Kim Ye-hoon to get married on Feb. 21
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 10:41
Singers Som He-vin and Kim Ye-hoon will tie the knot on Feb. 21.
The couple recently announced their upcoming wedding through posts on their respective social media accounts.
"I’m getting married," wrote Som on her Instagram account. "This may come as sudden news, but as I came to know God, I experienced true rest and a powerful sense of peace. And within the Lord, I met someone I want to spend my life with."
"I will continue to share updates with you, and through my music and paintings, I will keep striving to live as an artist who reflects peace and brings a positive influence into the world," added Som.
Kim also wrote, “I met someone special, and we’ve decided to get married. We’ll live happily.”
Born in 1996, Som appeared on the Mnet audition program “Idol School” in 2017. In 2019, Som publicly came out as bisexual, saying that she had "a very beautiful girlfriend.” The relationship ended in 2020.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON
