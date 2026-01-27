ZeroBaseOne exhibition to open as boy band set to release album
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 15:00
- KIM JU-YEON
An exhibition on boy band ZeroBaseOne will open at the CJ ENM building in western Seoul for three days in February to mark the release of its upcoming special limited album.
The exhibition, titled "House of ZB1," will be hosted at the entertainment firm's headquarters in Mapo District from Feb. 7 through 9, the band's agency WakeOne Entertainment said Tuesday.
"House of ZB1" is designed with the concept of being a "home" that houses ZeroBaseOne's past, present and future, the agency said.
Each room of the exhibition space, designed after the set from the band's music video for "Running to Future," will be filled with footage, messages and other records related to the members.
Unreleased photos and audio recordings of the members will also be displayed, according to WakeOne.
The exhibition is free of charge but requires an admission ticket. Tickets will be available through online reservations and can only be booked by members enrolled in the third intake of the band's official fan club, Zerose.
The exhibition follows the band's new album, "Re-Flow," set to release on Monday.
ZeroBaseOne, also known as ZB1, is a project group formed through cable network Mnet's audition program “Boys Planet” (2023). The band is scheduled to be active until this year, two and a half years after it first released music on July 10, 2023.
The band is known for songs like "In Bloom" (2023) and "Good So Bad" (2024).
