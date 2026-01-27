 ZeroBaseOne exhibition to open as boy band set to release album
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

ZeroBaseOne exhibition to open as boy band set to release album

Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 15:00
Boy band ZeroBaseOne [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band ZeroBaseOne [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
An exhibition on boy band ZeroBaseOne will open at the CJ ENM building in western Seoul for three days in February to mark the release of its upcoming special limited album.
 
The exhibition, titled "House of ZB1," will be hosted at the entertainment firm's headquarters in Mapo District from Feb. 7 through 9, the band's agency WakeOne Entertainment said Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
"House of ZB1" is designed with the concept of being a "home" that houses ZeroBaseOne's past, present and future, the agency said. 
 
Each room of the exhibition space, designed after the set from the band's music video for "Running to Future," will be filled with footage, messages and other records related to the members.
 
Unreleased photos and audio recordings of the members will also be displayed, according to WakeOne.
 
The exhibition is free of charge but requires an admission ticket. Tickets will be available through online reservations and can only be booked by members enrolled in the third intake of the band's official fan club, Zerose.
 
The exhibition follows the band's new album, "Re-Flow," set to release on Monday.
 
ZeroBaseOne, also known as ZB1, is a project group formed through cable network Mnet's audition program “Boys Planet” (2023). The band is scheduled to be active until this year, two and a half years after it first released music on July 10, 2023. 
 
The band is known for songs like "In Bloom" (2023) and "Good So Bad" (2024). 
 
An exhibition on boy band ZeroBaseOne titled "House of ZB1" will open at CJ ENM's headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul, in February. [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

An exhibition on boy band ZeroBaseOne titled "House of ZB1" will open at CJ ENM's headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul, in February. [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]


BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags zerobaseone zb1 cj enm wakeone exhibition

More in K-pop

Resurgence of Car, the Garden's 'My Whole World' shows how Korean charts are rediscovering past hits

ZeroBaseOne exhibition to open as boy band set to release album

Mexican president asks Lee for more BTS concert dates for her country

Boy band Treasure celebrates 2,000 days with special film version of 'Better Than Me'

BTS sells out all shows for North America, Europe tour

Related Stories

ZeroBaseOne to release debut solo on July 10

ZeroBaseOne's 'Sweat' drops on April 24 ahead of album release

ZeroBaseOne's first Japanese single breaks records for release-day sales

ZeroBaseOne to join Mnet's Chat messaging service on May 1

ZeroBaseOne makes million-seller debut
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)