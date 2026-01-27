NOL Universe to open largest performance venue in Daehangno theater district
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 16:01
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
NOL Universe, a local travel, leisure and culture platform company, is set to open a new performance venue in the Daehangno theater district in central Seoul on Friday, the company said on Tuesday.
NOL Universe remodeled an old musical center, which had been closed for a decade, to build the NOL Theater Daehakro. The company has rented out the entire building, which spans three basement floors and five above ground.
The venue consists of two theaters, one that can seat about 1,000 audience members and another that can do the same for around 500. It is the largest performing arts venue in Daehangno and the only one that can accommodate over 1,000 people.
For its first shows, the NOL Theater Daehakro will stage the 10th anniversary special for the musical “Secretly, Greatly” from Jan. 30 through April 26 and the play “Interval” from Feb. 13 through May 3.
Other upcoming shows include the play “Dead Poets Society” and the musical “The Brothers Karamazov.”
The venue also houses numerous practice rooms, which will be available to rent for audition and performance purposes.
Other branches of NOL theater are located in Yongsan District, central Seoul; Hapjeong in Mapo District, western Seoul; Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul; and Busan.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)