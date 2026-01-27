CJ ENM celebrates creators behind global hits, naming six properties as '2026 Visionaries'
CJ ENM on Tuesday celebrated the creators behind its most popular drama series and entertainment programs that boosted the studio’s overseas presence last year, including “Severance” (2022– ), “Marry My Husband,” produced in Korea in 2024 and Japan in 2025, and “Boys II Planet” (2025).
The media company named six intellectual properties (IP) as “2026 Visionaries,” an internal designation for characters and creators selected after an internal review of commercial performance, platform impact and public recognition.
The three other named IPs were “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” “Our Unwritten Seoul,” and “Study Group,” all released in 2025.
Apple TV+'s “Severance,” a science fiction psychological thriller starring Adam Scott, released its second season last year to critical acclaim. The second season has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 94 percent, slightly lower than the first season's 97 percent. The first season led the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards with 27 nominations.
A remake of “Marry My Husband” in 2025 made a splash in Japan, becoming the most watched Amazon Original drama in the country in a month upon its release. A Korean version of the romantic comedy starring Park Min-young was first released in 2024.
“Boys II Planet,” meanwhile, extended Mnet’s run of reality competition programs focused on K-pop trainees. The eight-member boy band Alpha Drive One was formed through the program and released its first EP, “Euphoria,” on Jan. 12.
“Throughout 2025, CJ ENM continued to explore new creative frontiers across television, music, platforms and global content, captivating audiences worldwide with our distinctive characters and stories.” a spokesperson said through the company's news release. “We will continue to introduce IPs loved by audiences around the world and present a future vision for a sustainable K-content industry.”
The Visionary Awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 10 at CJ ENM's headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul.
