Blue House to respond 'calmly' after Trump suddenly announces plans to raise tariffs on Korean goods
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 13:55
The presidential office said on Tuesday that it would respond “calmly” after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to raise tariffs on Korean goods, signaling that Seoul would stress to Washington its commitment to a previously negotiated trade deal.
“The presidential office held a meeting on pending trade issues with the United States, chaired by policy chief Kim Yong-beom and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, to review the situation following Trump’s tariff announcement and discuss response measures,” relayed presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung in a written briefing on Tuesday.
Senior officials from relevant ministries attended the meeting, including Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Lee Hyoung-il and Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Jina. Key presidential aides also joined, such as senior secretary for economic growth Ha Joon-kyung, third deputy director of the National Security Office Oh Hyun-joo and senior secretary for AI future planning Ha Jung-woo.
Chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and Trade, Industry and Resources Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who are currently in Canada as part of a special envoy delegation supporting Korea's bid for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, participated by phone.
“Participants reviewed progress on a follow-up measure for the tariff talks — a proposed special bill on strategic investment management between Korea and the United States,” added the presidential spokesperson. She continued that Kim Jung-kwan plans to visit the United States after his schedule in Canada to discuss the matter with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Yeo also plans to visit the United States soon for talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Kang Yu-jang noted that the tariff hike would “take effect only after administrative steps such as publication in the Federal Register,” and that the Korean government will convey its willingness to follow through on the tariff agreement to the United States.
Trump declared on Truth Social on Monday that he would raise reciprocal tariffs on Korea — including tariffs on Korean-made automobiles — to 25 percent, the level before the trade agreement, due to the National Assembly’s failure to approve the deal reached last year.
“Korea's Legislature is not living up to its Deal with the United States,” read his post. “President Lee and I reached a Great Deal for both Countries on July 30, 2025, and we reaffirmed these terms while I was in Korea on October 29, 2025. Why hasn't the Korean Legislature approved it?”
“Because the Korean Legislature hasn't enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative, I am hereby increasing South Korean Tariffs on Autos, Lumber, Pharma and all other Reciprocal Tariff, from 15 percent to 25 percent.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
