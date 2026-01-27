China begins relocating contentious maritime structure in disputed Yellow Sea zone
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 18:22 Updated: 27 Jan. 2026, 18:43
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
China has begun relocating one of three controversial maritime structures it installed in disputed waters of the Yellow Sea, Seoul confirmed Tuesday, marking the first physical change to the installations since the issue emerged last year.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a regular press briefing earlier Tuesday that a Chinese company is “currently carrying out the relocation” of a platform located within the Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ), an area jointly managed by Korea and China where their exclusive economic zones (EEZs) overlap. The PMZ was established under a 2000 bilateral fisheries agreement to prevent maritime conflict while the two sides continue negotiations over their EEZ boundaries.
Guo emphasized that the relocation is “an autonomous adjustment made by the company based on its own operational and development needs,” and not prompted by diplomatic requests or political pressure.
Korea’s Foreign Ministry later confirmed that the platform being moved is the largest of the three — a semi-fixed facility believed to have been converted from an oil-drilling platform and equipped with a helipad. Originally described as a structure for aquaculture management, the installation had drawn scrutiny in Korea over its size and design, with some raising concerns about its potential for dual use, including military applications.
The relocation will take place from 7 p.m. Tuesday through midnight on Saturday, according to a navigation notice issued by China’s Maritime Safety Administration. Seoul officials said the platform is being moved outside the PMZ toward Chinese land.
A diplomatic source in Seoul said the decision to remove this particular platform first reflected both sides’ “natural consensus” that the management structure was the most sensitive.
The source noted that while China showed flexibility in relocating the management platform, it remains "hesitant" to move the two smaller aquaculture platforms, which Beijing continues to describe as legitimate facilities for fish farming. Earlier this month, reports showed that salmon harvested from the structures had been sold commercially.
The issue had been raised by Korea through working-level diplomatic channels and was also discussed during a summit between Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping in early January.
Speaking to reporters in Shanghai on Jan. 7, Lee said Beijing had agreed to withdraw the management platform soon.
Despite Beijing’s insistence that the move is a business-driven adjustment, Seoul welcomed the relocation as a positive signal.
“The relocation of the management platform itself is a meaningful development coming amid efforts to stabilize bilateral relations,” a senior Korean Foreign Ministry official said. “Under this broader trend, the government will continue constructive consultations with China to achieve tangible progress consistent with our longstanding position.”
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
