China's top envoy conveys condolences over passing of former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 20:56
China's top envoy to Korea on Tuesday conveyed condolences over the death of Lee Hae-chan, hailing the former prime minister's contributions to bilateral relations.
"Deep condolences on his passing, and sincere sympathy to the bereaved family," Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing said in a post on X.
Dai added that Lee had served twice as a presidential special envoy and made significant contributions to the development of Korea-China relations.
Lee served as a special envoy under former liberal presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in.
Lee, who died Sunday while visiting Vietnam, was a towering figure in Korea's pro-democracy movement. He endured torture and imprisonment under authoritarian regimes before going on to serve as a seven-term lawmaker and advise multiple liberal presidents.
