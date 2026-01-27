 China's top envoy conveys condolences over passing of former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 20:56
Former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan in 2025 [YONHAP]

China's top envoy to Korea on Tuesday conveyed condolences over the death of Lee Hae-chan, hailing the former prime minister's contributions to bilateral relations.
 
"Deep condolences on his passing, and sincere sympathy to the bereaved family," Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing said in a post on X.
 

Dai added that Lee had served twice as a presidential special envoy and made significant contributions to the development of Korea-China relations.
 
Lee served as a special envoy under former liberal presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in.
 
Lee, who died Sunday while visiting Vietnam, was a towering figure in Korea's pro-democracy movement. He endured torture and imprisonment under authoritarian regimes before going on to serve as a seven-term lawmaker and advise multiple liberal presidents.

Yonhap
