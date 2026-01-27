Indian ambassador stresses democracy, ties with Korea in Republic Day event in Seoul
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 11:12
Updated: 27 Jan. 2026, 11:13
Dancers perform traditional Indian dances during the Republic Day reception hosted by the Indian Embassy in Seoul at Sebitseom on Jan 26. [SEO JI-EUN]
The Indian Embassy in Seoul marked India’s Republic Day on Monday evening with a reception at Sebitseom in Banpo District, southern Seoul, where Ambassador Gourangalal Das highlighted India’s democratic legacy, economic momentum and deepening ties with Korea.
Gourangalal Das, India’s ambassador to Korea, delivers welcoming remarks at a reception celebrating the 77th Republic Day of India at Sebitseom in southern Seoul on Jan.26. [SEO JI-EUN]
Das, who presented his credentials a month earlier, said the two countries had “so many reasons to celebrate,” citing a rebound in high-level political engagement with “two summit meetings and multiple interactions between the two foreign ministers in the past six months alone,” as well as visits by Indian ministers, parliamentarians and Indian state chief ministers. He pointed to expanding defense industry linkages, growing Korean business success in India and cooperation in “two sectors that the government of India has particularly emphasized [...] namely semiconductors and shipbuilding.”
The reception featured traditional Indian dance performances and a wide array of Indian curries for guests.
Sebitseom is illuminated in the colors of the Indian national flag as the Indian Embassy in Seoul hosts its Republic Day reception on Jan. 26. [SEO JI-EUN]
