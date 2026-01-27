Jeonbuk National University reverses course on international dorm plans after domestic student backlash
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 16:01
- LEE TAE-HEE
Jeonbuk National University scrapped plans to open the Chambit Hall dormitory exclusively to international students amid backlash from domestic students, instead renovating dorms and residential facilities as it attempts to accommodate a larger student body.
Following a meeting with Jeonbuk National University president Yang O-bong and general student council members on Monday, the university decided that Chambit Hall will continue to house both domestic and international students. Chambit Hall can house 1,812 students in its two-person rooms, which is 37 percent of Jeonbuk National University's total dormitory capacity of 4,886 students.
Jeonbuk National University initially announced plans to open Chambit Hall only to international students starting the spring 2026 semester due to a rise in students from abroad. The university was selected for the government's Glocal University 30 funding program in 2023, with one of its goals being having 5,000 international students by 2028.
Domestic students criticized the change of dormitory policies, stating that allocating a large portion of dorms only to international students without prior notice is unfair, with rents in nearby neighborhoods rising.
While Chambit Hall will be open to both domestic and international students under the revised plan, the dormitory's two-person rooms will be changed to three- and four-person rooms to accommodate more students.
The university will also repurpose Jeonbuk Gunji House, a guesthouse previously available to students and alumni, into a dormitory with four-person rooms reserved for 200 international students. As a result, the guesthouse will no longer be available for booking starting Sunday.
The general student council also plans to continue discussions with the university regarding the need for additional bathrooms and shower facilities at dorms.
While dormitories are getting more crowded, Jeonbuk National University hopes new dorms that are set to open will become a solution. The university plans to open a new dorm in February next year that can accommodate 850 students, and its new Namwon Glocal Campus set to open in Namwon, North Jeolla in 2028, will also have a new dorm.
