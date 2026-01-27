More in K-campus

Korea University installs plaque, announces scholarship in honor of late burger vendor

No more mystery meat: New website changes the way university students choose campus meals

Jeonbuk National University reverses course on international dorm plans after domestic student backlash

Eight months after suicide, Jeju teacher's death ruled as occupational accident

BabyMonster's Ruka tops Picnic poll on Japanese K-pop artist to watch in 2026