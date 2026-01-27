Korea University installs plaque, announces scholarship in honor of late burger vendor
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 18:00
Korea University installed a plaque honoring the late Lee Young-chul, owner of Young Chul Burger, who sold burgers to students at affordable prices, and announced plans to create a 500-million-won ($345,600) scholarship in his name.
The university unveiled the plaque at its Student Union Building on Tuesday, with Lee's bereaved family and university president Kim Dong-one in attendance.
Late Lee used to run the Young Chul Burger restaurant in front of Korea University, but passed away in December 2025 at the age of 57 after being diagnosed with lung cancer. He sold burgers from a small handcart in front of the university in 2000, gaining popularity among students for his 1,000 won (70 cents) burgers, filled with various meats, cabbage and sauces. Prices were kept low for students on a tight budget, and he also made annual donations of 20 million won since 2004 to fund scholarships at the university.
"Late Lee Young-chul has been a part of Korea University for the past 25 years, at a place closest to students and through a warm heart," said university president Kim. "The plaque we install today isn't just a way to leave someone's name on campus, but a way to cherish values and a spirit the Korea University community should remember."
"We will honor his values and strive to ensure that his kindness remains in the everyday lives of the students who pass by here."
Korea University also announced further plans for the Young Chul Burger Scholarship, the tentative name for a program that will provide financial support to low-income students at the university.
The scholarship aims to raise a total of 500 million won through a matching fund program, with the university matching contributions from individual donors. Korea University provided funds to Lee's bereaved family to cover funeral expenses, but the funds were also donated to the university for a scholarship.
"Late Lee provided meals so that no one would have to give up their studies due to financial hardship, letting hungry students enjoy a filling meal," the bereaved family members said through a statement. "He wished for those who received generosity to go on and help others in need, and we hope the scholarship will continue in the years to come."
