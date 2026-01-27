British travel agency seeking to restart international amateur golf contest in North Korea

A British tourism agency is seeking to host an international competition for amateur golfers in North Korea this year, a website for the event showed Tuesday, in what would mark the first staging of the golf contest after a decade.“The next North Korean Amateur Open is hoped to take place in 2026. The event will be over two days, with one day practice and one day stroke play,” according to the website for the event, sponsored by Britain-based Lupine Travel.“The tournament is open to amateur golfers of all nationalities [except South Korean and U.S. citizens],” it showed, adding the event is expected to take place at Pyongyang Golf Complex, located some 25 kilometers (16 miles) away from the North Korean capital.The amateur golf competition took place for six consecutive years from 2011 to 2016 but had since been suspended, first due to a renovation at the golf course and later from the Covid-19 pandemic, which prompted the North to shut down its border.The website did not provide further details on whether arrangements for the envisioned competition have been made with Pyongyang.North Korea has been pushing to attract overseas tourists in an apparent bid to earn much-needed foreign currency amid international sanctions. Since last year, the North has built tourist zones in coastal areas and renovated a hot spring resort.Yonhap