 North Korea fires unidentified projectile into East Sea
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 16:18
People watch a news broadcast of North Korea's ballistic missile launch, at the waiting room of Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul on Jan. 4. [YONHAP]

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
 
The JCS is currently analyzing the projectile's specification and range, including whether it is a ballistic missile.
 

Pyongyang previously fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Jan. 4, as President Lee Jae Myung was leaving for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. If Tuesday’s projectile is confirmed to be a ballistic missile, it would be the first launch in 23 days and the second this year.
 
Japanese media reported that the projectile had already landed in the East Sea.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
