North's missile launch speculated to be test of KN-25 rocket launcher
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 21:21 Updated: 27 Jan. 2026, 21:27
North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) with what is believed to be 600-millimeter (23.6-inch) super-large multiple rocket launchers known as the KN-25 from near Pyongyang into the East Sea on Tuesday.
The launch came in the wake of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent call for the artillery system to be used in large numbers in concentrated operations, raising the possibility it was a test aimed at improving performance. The timing also appears intended to project force ahead of the Ninth Party Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, expected in February.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected multiple SRBMs launched at around 3:50 p.m. from areas north of Pyongyang toward the East Sea.
“The missiles flew about 350 kilometers [217 miles], and South Korea and the United States are conducting a detailed analysis to determine exact specifications,” a Joint Chiefs of Staff official said.
Multiple sources said the North fired about five missiles in two rounds, with each flying roughly 350 to 400 kilometers before landing around targets including islets in the East Sea. Given their flight characteristics, the projectiles are believed to be the 600-millimeter super-large multiple rocket launcher missiles.
The launches may have been intended to improve range and strike accuracy through offshore target strike tests. The 600-millimeter system is regarded as a short-range ballistic missile with a range of about 400 kilometers, placing the entire Korean Peninsula within reach.
Kim visited a key munitions industry enterprise on Dec. 28, 2025, where he inspected the production of multiple rocket launcher vehicles to be deployed to major units and expressed satisfaction. “It is really laudable success that we are producing with our own efforts and technology,” Kim was quoted as saying.
Kim also said the system would be used in large numbers in concentrated operations, a remark widely read as a signal about the launcher's role as a major counterartillery weapon in a contingency and as a platform that could potentially carry nuclear warheads. North Korea has claimed the KN-25 can be equipped with the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead.
Experts said the provocation appears aimed at both reviewing military achievements and drawing international attention ahead of the party congress.
“It could also be a pushback against the United States highlighting North Korea’s nuclear threat to the U.S. mainland, including through the release of the National Defense Strategy and the visit to South Korea by Elbridge Colby, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies. The launch came about two weeks after the North fired a ballistic missile on Jan. 4.
Signs of preparations for a military parade have also been detected near Pyongyang, suggesting the North is concentrating internal resources to ensure the party congress proceeds successfully. The ruling party's daily, the Rodong Sinmun, has also been carrying reports of Kim repeatedly tightening discipline among officials as part of efforts to shore up internal unity.
Following Tuesday’s launch, Seoul's National Security Office held an emergency meeting to assess the impact on security, the presidential office said. It added that the ballistic missile launch was a provocation that violates United Nations Security Council resolutions and urged the North to stop immediately.
U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) also issued a statement on the launch. "We are aware of the missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners," said USFK on Tuesday. "Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies. The United States remains committed to the defense of the U.S. homeland and our allies in the region."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
