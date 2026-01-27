Bundle up, put your matches away: Cold snap to continue as wildfire risks rise
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 14:32
A cold snap will continue to grip much of central Korea, pushing morning temperatures down to around minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) and raising the risk of wildfires amid dry conditions, weather officials said Tuesday.
Cold air from the north will keep temperatures below seasonal averages for the time being, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Strong winds will make it feel even colder.
The average lows for this time of year range from minus 12 to 0 degrees Celsius, with highs between 1 and 8 degrees Celsius.
On Wednesday, the morning low is expected to range from minus 16 to minus 3 degrees Celsius, with highs between minus 4 and 7 degrees Celsius. Thursday’s forecast is similarly cold, with lows between minus 16 and minus 3 degrees Celsius and highs between minus 5 and 6 degrees Celsius.
From Wednesday, morning temperatures in central regions — excluding the east coast of Gangwon — as well as inland North Gyeongsang and the northeastern mountains, and eastern North Jeolla will hover around minus 10 degrees Celsius.
In parts of northern Gyeonggi and mountainous or inland areas of Gangwon, temperatures may drop to around minus 15 degrees Celsius.
In central regions excluding Gangwon’s east coast, daytime temperatures will remain below freezing. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, cold wave warnings were issued for Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang.
Strong winds are expected to make it feel even colder. The perceived temperature in Seoul, Incheon and surrounding areas is expected to be about 5 degrees Celsius lower than the actual temperature.
“We advise the public to take extra care to protect their health in the cold,” the KMA said.
Older adults, young children and others with low immunity should avoid outdoor activity, and those working outside should minimize exposure and dress warmly.
Air in parts of the capital area and most eastern regions will be extremely dry. Dry weather advisories have been issued for Seoul, parts of inland Gyeonggi, central and southern inland Gangwon, Gangwon’s east coast and mountainous regions, the eastern coast of South Jeolla, and much of the Gyeongsang regions.
These areas are also expected to see strong winds, raising the risk of wildfires.
“When hiking or spending time outdoors, be especially cautious with fire, and refrain from burning trash or using flammable materials,” the KMA said.
On Thursday afternoon, Jeju Island may see rain or snow. Expected snowfall in mountainous areas is between 1 and 3 centimeters (0.4 to 1.2 inches), with rainfall of less than 5 millimeters.
With snow still on the ground in some parts of central Korea and the Jeolla region and temperatures remaining low, there is a high risk of snow turning to ice. Caution is advised as icy streets and transparent "black ice" on roads are likely.
