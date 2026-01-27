Cha Eun-woo's agency says it is 'cooperating fully,' will comply with legal and administrative judgments
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 15:05
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Fantagio, the agency representing actor Cha Eun-woo, said Tuesday that it would comply with any legal or administrative decisions following allegations of tax evasion involving the star.
The statement marked the agency’s first public response after reports that the National Tax Service (NTS) notified Cha of additional income tax assessments exceeding 20 billion won ($13.9 million).
“We sincerely apologize for causing concern to many people due to recent developments involving our company and our artist Cha Eun-woo,” said the agency in a press release on Tuesday. “We feel a heavy sense of responsibility for the controversy that has arisen in connection with our agency and our artist.”
“The matter currently being raised is at the stage of verifying the facts in accordance with procedures by the tax authorities, and both the agency and the artist are cooperating fully with the investigation to the extent necessary,” the agency added. “If legal or administrative judgments are clarified going forward, we will responsibly carry out any necessary measures in line with the outcome.”
“However, we earnestly ask that people refrain from unfounded speculation, the spread of unverified information and excessive interpretation of claims and suspicions raised in some quarters,” said the agency. “Taking this incident as an opportunity, we will once again review our artist management system and make improvements and strengthen necessary systems to do our utmost to prevent similar controversies from recurring.”
Cha was subject to an investigation by the NTS Seoul Regional Office in the spring of 2025 on suspicion of tax evasion. He reportedly signed a subcontractor contract with a company founded by his mother, thereby splitting his gains between himself, his agency Fantagio and the company founded by his mother, surnamed Choi.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)