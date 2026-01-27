 Man busted in Gangnam for allegedly dozing at wheel of Mercedes in propofol stupor with syringe in arm
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man busted in Gangnam for allegedly dozing at wheel of Mercedes in propofol stupor with syringe in arm

Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 16:22
The Seocho Police Precinct in Seocho District, southern Seoul, is seen in this file photo [YONHAP]

The Seocho Police Precinct in Seocho District, southern Seoul, is seen in this file photo [YONHAP]

 
A man was arrested for drug-related offenses after being found asleep at the wheel in the middle of Seoul’s tony Gangnam area, allegedly under the influence of narcotics, Seocho Police Precinct said Monday.
 
The suspect was caught on Jan. 20 around noon after allegedly driving approximately 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) through Seocho District in a black Mercedes sedan while under the influence of propofol, a general anesthetic.
 

Related Article

 
According to police, the vehicle was observed slowly driving through an intersection against a red light, disrupting traffic, before coming to a stop in a crosswalk.
 
When the vehicle remained motionless for more than five minutes, a passerby alerted authorities, saying the driver appeared to have lost consciousness.
 
Officers who responded to the scene found the suspect asleep inside the car, with a syringe still inserted in their wrist.
 
A search of the vehicle uncovered traces of propofol in the syringe, along with other drugs, including ketamine, a narcotic analgesic. A field drug test on the suspect also came back positive.
 
Police have requested a detailed toxicology report from the National Forensic Service and are focusing their investigation on the source of the drugs, whether the suspect is a habitual user, and other details surrounding the incident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
tags Korea Gangnam drug vehicle Seocho Police Precinct

More in Social Affairs

Seoul National University faces rising academic misconduct cases involving AI

Man detained for killing roommate, disposing body in Gyeonggi

Man busted in Gangnam for allegedly dozing at wheel of Mercedes in propofol stupor with syringe in arm

Cha Eun-woo's agency says it is 'cooperating fully,' will comply with legal and administrative judgments

Hackers breach all tested public-sector systems in Korean audit board's simulated cyberattack

Related Stories

Not on the case (KOR)

Un-real estate: Gov't permission system imposition fuels confusion

'Physical: 100' contestant booked by police for alleged assault

Ulsan police arrest 20 for buying and selling illegal drugs

Police nab 77 drug criminals, including Chinese drug gang
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)