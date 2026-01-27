Man detained for killing roommate, disposing body in Gyeonggi
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 17:02
A man was taken into custody by police for allegedly killing his roommate and disposing of the body.
The Dobong Police Precinct in northern Seoul said Tuesday it had detained the suspect on Saturday on charges of murder and abandoning a corpse.
According to police, the suspect is accused of strangling the victim at their shared home in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, about a week ago, and abandoning the body near Dumulmeori in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi.
Police began investigating after a friend of the victim reported last Wednesday that they had been unable to contact him. The suspect was arrested later the same day in Nowon District, northern Seoul.
The suspect reportedly told police he committed the crime in a fit of anger following an argument with the victim.
The victim’s body has yet to be found, and police are continuing their search near the area where the suspect allegedly dumped the corpse.
Authorities plan to refer the suspect to prosecutors following further investigation into the motive and circumstances of the crime.
