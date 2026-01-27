 Police refer suspect who scammed people on online secondhand markets to prosecutors
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police refer suspect who scammed people on online secondhand markets to prosecutors

Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 17:30
Police logo [YONHAP]

Police logo [YONHAP]

 
Police have sent a suspect to prosecutors in detention for allegedly defrauding dozens of people through fake listings on online secondhand marketplaces, authorities said on Tuesday.
 
The suspect is accused of collecting about 15.3 million won ($10,600) from 146 victims over nine months beginning in February last year, according to the Jeonju Deokjin police precinct in North Jeolla.
 

Related Article

 
Police said the suspect did not own the products listed and instead used images from the internet to create postings on several platforms, including Joonggonara, Karrot and Naver online communities. Buyers paid in advance but never received the items.
 
After receiving reports from victims nationwide, police launched an investigation and arrested the suspect while they were on the run in North Chungcheong last month.
 
During questioning, the suspect said they committed the crimes because they “lacked money for living expenses.” 
 
“We detained the suspect due to a high risk of recidivism,” a police officer said. “We urge consumers to reduce fraud risks by choosing face-to-face transactions in safe locations when buying or selling goods.” 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Fraud secondhand marketplace delivery payment

More in Social Affairs

Students need resting spaces in overheated private academy districts. Parents are turning to campers.

Prosecutors launch internal investigation after losing 320 seized Bitcoins worth $28.8 million

Health inspectors to check Dubai chewy cookies, other baked goods for food safety

Police refer suspect who scammed people on online secondhand markets to prosecutors

Seoul National University faces rising academic misconduct cases involving AI

Related Stories

[THINK ENGLISH] 커지는 중고 명품 판매 시장, 대기업도 뛰어든다

Second-hand becomes a lifestyle for MZ generation

Used car market should be opened up, says conference

Shoe swap

Grocery platform Oasis starts acquisition of troubled TMON
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)