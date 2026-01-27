It depends on the situation

U.S. President Donald Trump’s sudden threat to restore higher tariffs on Korean products has rattled markets and sharpened political tensions in Seoul. By announcing the move via social media without prior consultation, Trump undercut a bilateral agreement reached only months earlier and reignited concerns over the reliability of U.S. trade commitments. While Washington cites unresolved legislative procedures in Korea, the pressure appears aimed at producing quick, visible investment results for a domestic audience. Seoul now faces the task of responding calmly, upholding agreed principles and preventing external trade disputes from deepening internal political divisions. [PARK YONG-SEOK]