Shincheonji probe accelerates as questions linger over Unification Church case

A joint investigation team launched early this year at President Lee Jae Myung’s direction to probe alleged political–religious collusion has moved swiftly in its inquiry into nonmainstream religious group Shincheonji. The team, comprising prosecutors and police, is focusing on suspicions that members of the religious group collectively joined the People Power Party and that the group mobilized support for then-candidate Yoon Suk Yeol during the 2022 presidential election. Investigators have secured photographs suggesting contacts between former president Yoon and Shincheonji figures and have followed up with summonses and searches. If a religious organization systematically sought to influence politics, the truth must be established without exception. Any violation of the principle of political–religious separation demands equal accountability.Questions are emerging, however, over investigative balance and priorities. In contrast to the rapid pace of the Shincheonji case, probes involving the Unification Church appear to be progressing more slowly. Former Democratic Party lawmaker Chun Jae-soo stepped down as oceans minister after allegations that he accepted money from the church, while former lawmakers Lim Jong-seong and Kim Gyu-hwan have also been named. The National Police Agency’s investigation headquarters searched Chun’s home and office and questioned him last November, yet little has been disclosed since. On Monday, People Power Party floor leader Song Eon-seog criticized what he called a double standard, arguing that cases involving opposition figures advanced quickly while investigations into Chun, Kim Byung-kee and Kang Sun-woo are moving a glacial pace. He called for special prosecutors to examine both the Unification Church and alleged nomination donations. It is also true that some probes involving figures aligned with the current administration have lost momentum since the new government took office.A similar pattern surfaced last August, when allegations of stock trading under a borrowed name involving Rep. Lee Choon-suak prompted police searches and witness interviews. The case was sent to prosecutors more than four months later and returned for supplementary investigation, raising doubts about police resolve. Although the joint team now exists, prosecutors reportedly are taking the lead on Shincheonji while a special police unit continues handling the Unification Church case. With direct prosecutorial investigations being curtailed, it appears awkward for a presidentially-ordered probe to rely so heavily on prosecutors.Allegations of political–religious collusion should never target only one party or camp. While the claims and timelines differ between Shincheonji and the Unification Church, the same investigative standards must apply. Otherwise, authorities risk accusations of selectively spotlighting cases unfavorable to the opposition ahead of local elections. To earn public trust, the joint team must demonstrate not only rigor but also fairness and transparency, pursuing all allegations without regard to political advantage.