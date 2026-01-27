2026 LCK Cup finals to take place in Hong Kong

The finals of the 2026 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Cup are set to take place in Hong Kong, marking the first time any LCK competition will be held overseas, its organizer said Tuesday.The 2026 LCK Cup final rounds and finals will be held at Kai Tak Arena in Hong Kong from Feb. 28 to March 1, according to LCK.LCK has held all its competitions in Korea since its launch in 2012.The event organizer said the Hong Kong event will offer global League of Legends fans opportunities to watch LCK games on-site, helping expand its fan base across Asia.Ten Korean teams, including the defending champion Hanwha Life Esports, are competing in the LCK Cup that began on Jan. 14.LCK created the LCK Cup tournament last year to select Korea's representative for the First Stand Tournament, a new international League of Legends competition, while integrating the spring and summer splits into a single season.Yonhap