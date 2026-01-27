 Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter joins those calling for boycott of World Cup in U.S.
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 11:26
 
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives at a hotel in Moscow, Russia, June 19, 2018. [AP/YONHAP]

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter on Monday backed a proposed fan boycott of World Cup matches in the United States because of the conduct of President Donald Trump and his administration at home and abroad.
 
Blatter was the latest international soccer figure to call into question the suitability of the United States as a host country. He called for the boycott in a post on X that supported Mark Pieth's comments in an interview last week with the Swiss newspaper Der Bund.
 

Pieth, a Swiss attorney specializing in white-collar crime and an anti-corruption expert, chaired the Independent Governance Committee's oversight of FIFA reform a decade ago. Blatter was president of the world's governing body for soccer from 1998 to 2015; he resigned amid a corruption investigation.
 
In his interview with Der Bund, Pieth said, “If we consider everything we’ve discussed, there’s only one piece of advice for fans: Stay away from the USA! You’ll see it better on TV anyway. And upon arrival, fans should expect that if they don’t please the officials, they’ll be put straight on the next flight home. If they’re lucky.”
 
In his X post, Blatter quoted Pietha and added, “I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup.”
 
The United States is co-hosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.
 
A sign promoting the 2026 World Cup is shown at a newly opened metro stop at Los Angeles International Airport on Aug. 22, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The international soccer community's concerns about the United States stem from Trump's expansionist posture on Greenland, travel bans and aggressive tactics in dealing with migrants and immigration enforcement protestors in American cities, particularly Minneapolis.
 
Oke Gottlich, one of the vice presidents of the German soccer federation, told the Hamburger Morgenpost newspaper in an interview on Friday that the time had come to seriously consider boycotting the World Cup.
 
Two weeks ago, travel plans for fans from two of the top soccer countries in Africa were thrown into disarray when the Trump administration announced a ban that would effectively bar people from Senegal and the Ivory Coast from following their teams unless they already have visas. Trump cited “screening and vetting deficiencies” as the main reason for the suspensions.
 
Fans from Iran and Haiti, two other countries that have qualified for the World Cup, will be barred from entering the United States as well; they were included in the first iteration of the travel ban announced by the Trump administration.

AP
