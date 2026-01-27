 Fulham has interest in KRC Genk's Oh Hyeon-gyu, would make him second Korean in Premier League
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 12:48
KRC Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates after scoring during a Europa League match against FC Basel in Genk, Belgium on Nov. 27, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

KRC Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu has drawn interest from Premier League team Fulham, according to Sky Sports on Monday. 
 
“Fulham have also held positive talks with Genk over the signing of striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, who is a South Korean international,” Sky Sports reported. “He has scored 10 goals from 21 starts in all competitions this season. His contract at Genk runs until the summer of 2028.” 
 

Related Article

 
Oh, 24, was on the verge of leaving Genk last summer to join Bundesliga team VfB Stuttgart, but the deal fell through after the German club reportedly tried to lower his transfer fee. 
 
Oh has seen a solid start to the 2025-26 season with 10 goals from 30 appearances as of Tuesday, but he missed Genk's last two fixtures under new manager Nicky Hayen, who took the helm last December. 
 
If Oh moves to Fulham, it would mark his third destination in his career in Europe, which he started by joining Celtic in January 2023. He spent an up-and-down 18-month spell with the Scottish club.
 
Oh scored seven goals in 21 appearances in the second half of the 2022-23 season and became then-manager Ange Postecoglou’s regular pick as a substitute for star striker Kyogo Furuhashi.
 
But his first full season at Parkhead looked very different. New manager Brendan Rodgers was less impressed by the Korean forward, dropping him out of the squad after the Asian Cup. He still finished the 2023-24 campaign with five goals in 20 league appearances, but managed just 29 minutes of league playing time in the second half of the season.
 
The forward joined Genk in July 2024 and finished his first campaign in Belgium with 12 goals and three assists across all competitions.
 
His move to Fulham will see him join fellow Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. 
 
Hwang is the sole Korean representative in the English top tier league this season in the absence of former Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min and Kim Ji-soo, who is spending a loan spell at 1. FC Kaiserslautern from his parent club Brentford. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
