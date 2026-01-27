Speed skater Kim Min-sun determined to stand on Olympics podium, despite recent setbacks
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 14:32
Kim Min-sun, who will compete in the women’s 500-meter and 1,000-meter speed skating events at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, recently bought herself a customized necklace with a pendant shaped like the Olympic rings in a subtle, silvery hue. She bought it alongside fellow skater Park Ji-woo as a reminder of their commitment to and aspirations for the Games.
Coincidentally, or perhaps fatefully, the jewelry was crafted by a local artisan who studied in Milan, the very city hosting the upcoming Games. Kim, who never takes the necklace off — not even while sleeping or in the shower — is heading there for her third Olympics.
“Whenever I feel complacent, I look at the Olympic rings on the pendant and remind myself [of my goals] again,” she said during a recent interview at the Korea National Training Center in Nowon District, northern Seoul.
“That’s how seriously I’m preparing for these Games. I want to prove just how well I’ve trained.”
Kim began to make a name for herself during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and has since stepped into the spotlight as the next ace of Korea's speed skating team following the retirement of Lee Sang-hwa. She topped the 500-meter rankings and placed fourth in the 1,000 meters during the 2022-23 International Skating Union World Cup season, solidifying her bid for Milan.
But hardship followed soon after. When she considered changing her skates for the following season, things started to unravel.
The switch was difficult to avoid, as most top-tier skaters now prefer skates with slightly longer blades. This seemingly minor 1-centimeter (0.4-inch) difference can significantly affect the wearer’s performance over dozens of laps. In what she described as a “courageous” decision, Kim opted to follow the trend.
She replaced her gear and overhauled her training routine. “I noticed that the world’s best skaters constantly challenge themselves just to stay at the top. I realized I needed to do the same to improve,” she said.
But change doesn’t always bring immediate results. After switching equipment, her performance dipped. As the Olympics loomed closer, she eventually decided to return to her old skates. Even that decision, made after much trial and error, was not easy.
Her rival Lee Na-hyun’s achievements added to the struggle. At the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, Lee took gold in the 100-meter event, which is not included in the Olympics, and silver in the 500-meter one, challenging Kim’s status. That December, at the 52nd Sprint Championships hosted by the Korea Skating Union, Lee bested Kim in both the 500- and 1,000-meter races to win the titles.
“Na-hyun has been steadily improving for years. Her fundamentals were always strong, and now she has more experience too,” Kim said. “It’s good for both of us. I want to keep competing with her for the growth of women’s speed skating in Korea.”
Despite the setbacks, Kim is regaining her form. She placed seventh at the third event of this season's World Cup series and, in the second race of the fourth event, returned to the podium with a third-place finish.
After placing seventh in the 500 meters at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and shedding tears of disappointment, Kim is now setting her sights higher.
“I’ve gained so much experience from PyeongChang and Beijing. There were regrets but also many moments that gave me strength,” she said. “Fortunately, my condition keeps improving. I’ll reach 120 percent by the time the Olympics arrive. This time, I hope to cry tears of joy on the podium.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)