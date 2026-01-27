 European Union opens investigation into Musk's AI chatbot Grok over sexual deepfakes
European Union opens investigation into Musk's AI chatbot Grok over sexual deepfakes

Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 09:51
Elon Musk attends the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

The European Union opened a formal investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform X on Monday after his AI chatbot Grok spewed nonconsensual sexualized deepfake images on the platform.
 
European regulators also widened a separate, ongoing investigation into X's recommendation systems after the platform said it would switch to Grok's AI system to choose which posts users see.
 

The scrutiny from Brussels comes after Grok sparked a global backlash by allowing users through its AI image generation and editing capabilities to undress people, putting females in transparent bikinis or revealing clothing. Researchers said some images appeared to include children. Some governments banned the service or issued warnings.
 
The 27-nation EU's executive said it was looking into whether X has done enough as required by the bloc's digital regulations to contain the risks of spreading illegal content such as "manipulated sexually explicit images."
 
That includes content that “may amount to child sexual abuse material," the European Commission said. These risks have now “materialized,” the commission said, exposing the bloc's citizens to “serious harm.”
 
Regulators will examine whether Grok is living up to its obligations under the Digital Services Act, the bloc's wide-ranging rule book for keeping internet users safe from harmful content and products.
 
This image from the xAI website shows a search field for the artificial intelligence chatbot Grok on May 5, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

In response to a request for comment, an X spokeswoman directed The Associated Press to an earlier statement that the company remains “committed to making X a safe platform for everyone" and that it has “zero tolerance” for child sexual exploitation, nonconsensual nudity, and unwanted sexual content.
 
The X statement from Jan. 14 also said it would stop allowing users to depict people in “bikinis, underwear or other revealing attire,” but only in places where it has been deemed illegal.
 
“Nonconsensual sexual deepfakes of women and children are a violent, unacceptable form of degradation,” Henna Virkkunen, an executive vice president at the commission, said in a statement.
 
“With this investigation, we will determine whether X has met its legal obligations under the DSA, or whether it treated rights of European citizens — including those of women and children — as collateral damage of its service,” said Virkkunen, who oversees tech sovereignty, security and democracy.
 
Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI launched Grok's image tool last summer. But the problem began snowballing only late last month when Grok seemingly granted a large number of user requests to modify images posted by others. The problem was amplified both because Musk pitches his chatbot as an edgier alternative with fewer safeguards than rivals, and because Grok’s responses on X are publicly visible and can therefore be easily spread.
 
The EU investigation covers only Grok's service on X, and not Grok's website and standalone app. That's because the DSA applies only to the biggest online platforms.
 
There’s no deadline for the bloc to resolve the case, which could end in either X pledging to change its behavior or a hefty fine.
 
In this combination of 2023 photos, a worker removes parts of a sign on the Twitter headquarters building in San Francisco, on July 24, right; and workers install lighting on an ″X″ sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was previously known as Twitter, rebranded ″X″ by new owner Elon Musk, on July 28, [AP/YONHAP]

In December, Brussels issued X with a 120-million euro ($140 million) fine as part of the earlier ongoing DSA investigation, for shortcomings including blue checkmarks that broke the rules on “deceptive design practices” that risked exposing users to scams and manipulation.
 
The bloc has also been scrutinizing X over allegations that Grok generated antisemitic material and has asked the site for more information.
 
Malaysia and Indonesia blocked access to Grok earlier this month in response to the controversy, becoming the first countries to do so.
 
On Friday, Malaysian authorities said they lifted the temporary restriction after the company implemented additional security and preventive measures, without giving further details. Malaysian regulators said they met last week with X's representatives and would continue to monitor the situation.
 
X is facing similar pressure in the United States.
 
Last week, attorneys general in 35 states wrote a letter to the company calling for it disclose its plans to prevent Grok from creating nonconsensual sexualized deepfake images, and explain how it will eliminate such existing content from the platform.
 
“We strongly urge you to be a leader in this space by further addressing the harms resulting from this technology,” the attorneys general wrote.

