 SME exports hit record high in 2025 on used car, cosmetics demand
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

SME exports hit record high in 2025 on used car, cosmetics demand

Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 13:24
Export-bound cars are lined up at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on Jan. 27, 2026. [YONHAP]

Export-bound cars are lined up at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on Jan. 27, 2026. [YONHAP]

 
Exports of Korea's small and midsized enterprises (SMEs) hit an all-time high last year, driven by strong sales of used cars and cosmetic products, government data showed Wednesday.
 
SMEs exported $118.6 billion worth of products in 2025, up 6.9 percent from a year earlier, marking the largest annual figure on record, according to the data from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.
 

Related Article

The number of exporting SMEs also reached a record high of 98,219 last year.
 
Exports of cars surged 76.3 percent on-year to $9 billion on robust demand for Korean used cars from the Commonwealth of Independent States — the nations of the former Soviet Union — and the Middle East.
 
Cosmetics exports increased 21.5 percent to a record $8.3 billion as Korean-made skin care and beauty products gained popularity worldwide.
 
By country, China was the biggest buyer of Korean SME products, with imports totaling $18.9 billion, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier.
 
Exports to the United States edged down 0.6 percent to $18.3 billion due to tariffs.

Yonhap
tags korea exports SME cosmetics used cars

More in Economy

Online retail sales jump nearly 12% in 2025 on improved consumer sentiment

Childbirths grow at fastest pace in 18 years on increased marriages

SME exports hit record high in 2025 on used car, cosmetics demand

Biz sentiment for February pessimistic on FX volatility, global economic slump

Trump says U.S. will work 'something' out with Korea on tariffs

Related Stories

EVs, cosmetics top list of Korea's leading exports

Korean cosmetic exports hit record high in first nine months of year

SME exports rise 4.4% in first half of year on strong cosmetic shipments

Korea's cosmetics exports reach record high of $10.2 billion

Shipments shrink 13.4 percent in Q2 as Covid hurts sales
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)