Korea JoongAng Daily

Trump says U.S. will work 'something' out with Korea on tariffs

Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 07:04 Updated: 28 Jan. 2026, 08:27
This file photo, released by Reuters, shows U.S. President Donald Trump delivering remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington on April 2, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention to resolve what he views as a delay in the enactment of a bill tied to the trade pact between Washington and Seoul.
 
He said Tuesday that his administration will work "something" out with Korea regarding tariffs, according to Yonhap, a day after he threatened earlier this week to raise "reciprocal" tariffs and other duties on the country.
 

"We will work something out with South Korea," he said, in response to a question about whether to increase tariffs on the Asian country.
 
On Monday, Trump made the surprise announcement on a plan to increase "reciprocal" tariffs and auto duties on Korea, among others, to 25 percent from 15 percent, taking issue with a delay in the Asian country's legislative procedures supporting implementation of the trade deal.

BY PARK EUN-JEE, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags U.S. Korea tariff

