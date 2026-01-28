Trump says U.S. will work 'something' out with Korea on tariffs
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 07:04 Updated: 28 Jan. 2026, 08:27
- PARK EUN-JEE
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention to resolve what he views as a delay in the enactment of a bill tied to the trade pact between Washington and Seoul.
He said Tuesday that his administration will work "something" out with Korea regarding tariffs, according to Yonhap, a day after he threatened earlier this week to raise "reciprocal" tariffs and other duties on the country.
"We will work something out with South Korea," he said, in response to a question about whether to increase tariffs on the Asian country.
On Monday, Trump made the surprise announcement on a plan to increase "reciprocal" tariffs and auto duties on Korea, among others, to 25 percent from 15 percent, taking issue with a delay in the Asian country's legislative procedures supporting implementation of the trade deal.
BY PARK EUN-JEE, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
