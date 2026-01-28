Coway strengthens health care solutions, consumer confidence with Therasol U
As older adults lead increasingly active lifestyles, from hiking to playing golf and traveling, health care management paradigms are changing. Instead of going to see a doctor for chronic pain, they are now turning to “home health care” to actively manage their health at home.
Coway is catching up with the trend by launching a new brand for home medical appliances: Therasol, a portmanteau of “therapy” and “solution,” demonstrating the company’s desire to enhance proactive care through its home medical supplies.
The company is taking on a common health problem among older adults: urinary incontinence, as 95 percent of genuine stress incontinence cases affect people aged 40 and older.
Although it is a common condition, making up 70 percent of incontinence cases, many patients find it difficult to address the issue with a doctor out of discomfort.
For this, Coway has developed the Therasol U, a home medical appliance to treat urinary incontinence, as its first brand product. The appliance earned Class III certification for medical devices from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
Therasol U helps treat the condition by contracting and relaxing muscles related to urinary incontinence with low frequency electric stimulation. It stimulates pelvic floor muscles and adjacent parts with six stimulation points and pairs of channels, along with a wide range of stimulation levels, from 1 to 99.
The device also has heating system to relieve muscle pain, warming up to 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit).
The design also demonstrates the company’s consideration and modern sensibility in home medical appliances. It was designed with posture in mind, providing stable and comfortable seating. Its slim case solves storage and charging at the same time, fitting perfectly anywhere at home without affecting the interior aesthetic.
To mark the launch of the Therasol U, Coway is offering a 50 percent discount on device rentals until Feb. 22 as part of the company’s efforts to allow customers to experience home health care solutions at affordable prices through the rental of its products.
Coway will continuously release new health care products following the Therasol U.
“Therasol U is a product that allows customers to experience professional health treatment even at home,” a Coway representative said. “We will try to lead the home healthcare market by expanding home medical appliances to provide healthy life to our customers.”
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
