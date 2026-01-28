이미 짐 나르는 테슬라 옵티머스, 현대차 공장 문턱도 못 넘은 아틀라스
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 07:00
- SARAH CHEA
CES 2026에서 공개된 휴머노이드 로봇 아틀라스(왼쪽)와 지난해 9월 8일 울산에서 임금 인상 시위를 벌이고 있는 현대자동차 노동조합 조합원들. [로이터=연합뉴스]
Optimus joins Tesla’s line, but Atlas can’t even cross Hyundai’s plant
이미 짐 나르는 테슬라 옵티머스, 현대차 공장 문턱도 못 넘은 아틀라스
Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
While Hyundai Motor has been enjoying a surge in its market valuation since the unveiling of its Atlas humanoid robot, the Korean automaker is facing a big yet expected obstacle: a hard-line labor union.
market valuation: 기업 가치
obstacle: 장애물
hard-line labor union: 강성 노동조합
현대자동차는 휴머노이드 로봇 아틀라스 공개 이후 기업가치 상승 효과를 누리고 있는 동시에 크지만 예상된 장애물에 직면해 있다. 바로 강성 노동조합이다.
With the union’s declaration that “not a single Atlas robot will be permitted onto the factory floor,” this could potentially stall the company’s growth at a time when market rivals such as Tesla are rapidly training their humanoids to deploy them in real-world fields to win the physical AI race.
declaration: 선언, 공표
permit: 허용하다
stall: 제동을 걸다, 멈추다
노조는 “단 한 대의 아틀라스 로봇도 생산 현장에 허용할 수 없다”고 못 박았다. 테슬라 등 경쟁사들이 휴머노이드 로봇을 빠르게 훈련시켜 실전 현장에 투입하며 ‘피지컬 AI’ 경쟁에 나서는 시점에서 이런 선언은 현대차의 성장세에 제동을 걸 수 있다.
The Hyundai Motor chapter of the Korean Metal Workers’ Union issued a newsletter on Thursday rejecting the introduction of AI-powered robots. The union said that such a move would become a “convenient justification for a profit-seeking company” to not hire actual humans and that a “unilateral push without labor-management consensus will never be tolerated.”
justification: 명분, 정당화
unilateral: 일방적인
tolerate: 용납하다
전국금속노조 현대차지부는 지난 목요일(1월 22일) 발간한 소식지를 통해 AI 기반 로봇 도입에 대한 반대 입장을 공식화했다. 노조는 해당 아틀라스 투입이 “이윤을 추구하는 기업이 인력 채용을 회피하기 위한 편의적 명분으로 작용할 수 있다”며, “노사 간 합의 없는 일방적인 추진은 결코 용납될 수 없다”고 밝혔다.
Atlas, developed by Hyundai-backed Boston Dynamics and unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas earlier this month, will be deployed at Hyundai’s Georgia plant beginning in 2028. The group also hinted at a wider deployment through its plan to open a robot factory with an annual capacity of 30,000 units in the United States.
unveil: 공개하다, 베일을 벗다
deploy: 배치하다, 투입하다
아틀라스는 현대차가 투자한 보스턴다이내믹스가 개발한 휴머노이드 로봇으로 이달 초 미국 라스베이거스에서 열린 CES 2026에서 공개됐다. 현대차는 2028년부터 미국 조지아 공장에 아틀라스를 단계적으로 배치할 계획이며, 연간 3만 대 생산 능력을 갖춘 로봇 전용 공장을 설립해 보다 광범위하게 현장에서 쓰는 방안도 검토하고 있다.
Hyundai’s shares skyrocketed from 308,500 won ($210) on Jan. 6, ahead of CES 2026, to 510,000 as of Friday, a gain of roughly 65 percent in about two weeks.
현대차 주가는 CES 2026 전이었던 1월 6일 30만8500원에서 지난 금요일(1월 23일) 기준 51만원으로 급등하며, 약 2주 만에 65% 안팎의 상승률을 기록했다.
skyrocket: 급등하다, 치솟다
ahead of: ~에 앞서
Hyundai's dilemma lies in the fact that rivals, including Tesla and Figure AI, are surging ahead, advancing humanoid technology and formalizing commercialization strategies, while it grapples with union-imposed hurdles, effectively widening the gap in the global humanoid arena.
commercialization: 상용화
grapple with: (문제 등을 두고) 고심하다, 싸우다
widen the gap: 격차를 벌리다
현대차의 고민은 여기에 있다. 테슬라와 피규어AI 등 경쟁사들이 휴머노이드 기술을 고도화하고 상용화 전략을 구체화하며 속도를 내는 동안, 현대차는 노조가 부과한 제약에 발목이 잡히면서 글로벌 휴머노이드 경쟁에서 격차가 벌어진다.
Tesla, in particular, has already deployed its in-house humanoid robot, Optimus, on a trial basis for logistics operations at its Texas factory. The EV giant is also building a dedicated Optimus production line in Texas, with a target capacity of 1 million units annually, and plans to begin mass production this year.
in particular: 특히
dedicated: ~전용의
mass production: 양산
특히 테슬라는 자체 개발한 휴머노이드 로봇 옵티머스를 텍사스 공장에서 물류 업무에 시험적으로 투입했다. 이 전기차 업체는 텍사스에 연간 100만 대 생산을 목표로 한 옵티머스 전용 생산라인도 구축 중이며, 올해부터 양산에 돌입할 계획이다.
Unlike its peers, Tesla has no company-wide labor union, which allows CEO Elon Musk to pursue an aggressive rollout of humanoid robots without the need for labor-management negotiations.
peer: 동료, 또래
company-wide: 전사 차원의
aggressive: 공격적인
다른 자동차기업과는 다르게 테슬라는 전사 차원의 노동조합이 없어 노사 협상 부담 없이 일론 머스크 최고경영자(CEO)의 주도 아래 휴머노이드 로봇의 공격적인 현장 도입을 추진할 수 있는 구조를 갖추고 있다.
In Europe, even companies with strong labor unions have not faced significant obstacles from them when stationing humanoid robots on the factory floor.
노조 영향력이 강한 유럽에서조차 기업이 휴머노이드 로봇을 생산 현장에 배치하는 과정에서 노조로 인한 큰 제약을 받지 않았다.
Figure AI’s humanoid robot, Figure 02, was deployed at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, where it operated for 11 months and contributed to the production of 30,000 BMW X3 vehicles. The robot reportedly handled 90,000 parts, walked a total of 200 miles and worked 10 hours per day on weekdays, accumulating 1,250 hours of operation.
contribute: 기여하다
accumulation: 축적, 누적
피규어AI의 휴머노이드 로봇 피규어02는 미국 사우스캐롤라이나 스파턴버그 BMW 공장에서 11개월간 가동되면서 BMW X3 차량 3만 대 생산에 기여했다. 이 로봇은 부품 총 9만 개를 처리했고, 누적 이동 거리 200마일(약 322㎞)에 달했다. 평일 기준 하루 10시간 근무해 누적 1250시간을 가동한 것으로 알려졌다.
Mercedes-Benz is currently testing the U.S. humanoid robot Apollo, developed by Apptronik, in the logistics and production sections of its Kecskemét plant in Hungary.
currently: 현재
logistics: 물류
메르세데스-벤츠 역시 헝가리 공장에서 미국 앱트로닉이 개발한 휴머노이드 로봇 아폴로를 물류 및 생산 공정에 시험적으로 투입하고 있다.
“Labor unions are strong in Korea; it's good to have them on board and make them understand that [this move] is not against them, but it's rather supporting their members to introduce automation,” said Susanne Bieller, the general secretary of the International Federation of Robotics, during a recent interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily.
(get) on board: 동참하다, 동의하다
automation: 자동화
국제로봇연맹 수잔 비엘러 사무총장은 최근 코리아중앙데일리와의 인터뷰에서 “한국은 노조의 영향력이 강한 국가”라면서 “노조를 참여하게 하고, 로봇 도입이 노동자를 배제하기 위한 수단이 아니라, 자동화를 통해 조합원의 작업 환경과 경쟁력을 강화하는 방향임을 이해시키는 과정이 중요하다”고 말했다.
“For instance, Germany has strong labor unions, but it really understands well the benefits [of humanoids] and is supportive [of the robots]. That's also one of the factors increasing productivity: [whether] you have the staff embracing the technology and not fighting against it.”
productivity: 생산성
embrace: 수용하다
fight against: 맞서 싸우다
이어 “독일 역시 강력한 노조를 보유하고 있지만 휴머노이드 로봇의 장점을 명확히 인식하고 있고 (로봇에 대해) 긍정적이다”며 “현장 인력의 기술 수용과 협력 여부가 생산성 향상의 핵심 요인”이라고 덧붙였다.
UBTech Robotics, widely regarded as China’s leading humanoid robotics developer, deployed its Walker S1 robot for training at BYD’s factory as early as 2024. The Chinese company also placed dozens of units at facilities operated by Geely, Volkswagen and Audi, and has secured preorders exceeding 500 units.
secure: 확보하다
exceeding: 초과하는, 넘는
중국을 대표하는 휴머노이드 로봇 개발사로 꼽히는 유비테크 로보틱스는 이미 2024년부터 BYD 공장에 자사의 워커 S1을 훈련용으로 투입했다. 지리자동차, 폭스바겐, 아우디가 운영하는 생산시설에도 수십 대를 배치했으며, 현재까지 500대가 넘는 사전 주문을 확보한 상태다.
BY SARAH CHEA
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
