 Coupang CEO Rogers expected to attend police questioning on Friday: Sources
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 08:45
Harold Rogers, interim CEO of Coupang Korea, answers lawmakers’ questions at a joint parliamentary hearing on Coupang's personal data leak, unfair trade practices and labor conditions at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 30, 2025. [NEWS1]

Harold Rogers, interim CEO of Coupang Korea, answers lawmakers’ questions at a joint parliamentary hearing on Coupang's personal data leak, unfair trade practices and labor conditions at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 30, 2025. [NEWS1]

 
Harold Rogers, interim CEO of Coupang, is expected to attend police questioning later this week after previously failing to comply with a summons related to a massive data breach, sources said Tuesday.
 
Rogers has told police that he would respond to a third request to appear for questioning on Friday after defying two previous summonses, they added.
 

Rogers left Korea on Jan. 1 after attending a two-day parliamentary hearing into the retail giant's leak of personal information affecting about 33 million users.
 
Police subsequently issued two summonses, but Rogers did not comply.
 
He is reported to have reentered Korea last Wednesday.
 

