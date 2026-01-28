 LG Display turns to profit in 2025 on robust OLED performance
LG Display turns to profit in 2025 on robust OLED performance

Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 10:57 Updated: 28 Jan. 2026, 11:28
This file photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025, shows LG Display Co.'s booth at an exhibition held in Seoul. [YONHAP]

LG Display said Wednesday it returned to profit in 2025 for the first time in four years, driven by a strong performance of its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) business.
 
Operating profit for 2025 came to 517 billion won ($360 million), compared to a loss of 560 billion won in 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 

Sales totaled 25.8 trillion won, down 3 percent from a year earlier. Net profit data was not available.
 
In the fourth quarter, LG Display's operating profit doubled to 168.5 billion won. Sales for the October to December period dropped 8 percent to 7.2 trillion won.
 
LG Display attributed the annual turnaround to its OLED division, which accounted for 61 percent of total sales in 2025, sharply up from 55 percent in 2024.
 
"In 2025, we suspended the large-sized LCD business and restructured our business to focus on the OLED sector," the company said.
 
LG Display said it will focus its efforts on becoming a "technology-oriented" company in the long run to establish a sustainable profit structure.

Yonhap
