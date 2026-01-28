SK hynix has won two-thirds of Nvidia's next-gen high-bandwidth memory orders: Industry sources
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 13:37 Updated: 28 Jan. 2026, 14:14
As global competition heats up over next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM), or HBM4, SK hynix has reportedly secured more than two-thirds of Nvidia’s HBM4 orders.
Analysts say the chipmaker is likely to maintain its lead in the sixth-generation HBM market, backed by proven mass-production capabilities and a long-running partnership with its largest customer.
Nvidia has allocated about two-thirds of its HBM4 volume for next-generation AI platforms such as Vera Rubin this year to SK hynix, industry sources said Wednesday. Some in the industry said SK hynix’s share could approach or even exceed 70 percent.
That would be well above earlier expectations that SK hynix would supply more than half of Nvidia’s HBM4 demand.
In late 2025, market tracker Counterpoint Research projected this year’s global HBM4 market share at 54 percent for SK hynix, 28 percent for Samsung Electronics and 18 percent for Micron. But industry watchers say the balance is rapidly tilting further toward SK hynix as HBM4 demand expands.
The latest allocation is widely attributed to SK hynix’s track record of collaboration with major customers, including Nvidia, as well as to high yields and stable quality demonstrated in large-scale production. The focus in the HBM market, analysts say, has shifted beyond technology alone to consistent quality and reliable supply.
SK hynix established its HBM4 mass-production system in September 2025 and has since supplied Nvidia with large volumes of paid samples, industry sources said, adding that no major issues surfaced during the final validation stage. The company is now preparing for full-scale production in line with customer schedules.
Samsung Electronics, meanwhile, is seeking to regain momentum by supplying HBM4 to Nvidia first among its peers. The company recently passed final quality tests conducted by Nvidia and AMD and is expected to begin official shipments from February, according to industry sources. The move is being seen as a key turning point in its bid to reclaim leadership in next-generation HBM.
Samsung applied a differentiated approach for the latest HBM4, combining its 1c DRAM process and sixth-generation 10-nanometer-class technology with a 4-nanometer foundry process. Industry sources said Samsung is the only supplier using that combination, with data speeds reported to reach up to 11 gigabits per second, above the Jedec standard of 8 gigabits per second.
Both companies plan to outline their outlook for the HBM market this year and their supply strategies at investor briefings for their fourth-quarter 2025 earnings, scheduled for Thursday.
“The global semiconductor market is entering a new phase with HBM4 mass production,” an industry official said. “The biggest points to watch this year will be SK hynix defending its share and Samsung’s technological counteroffensive.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
