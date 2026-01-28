Shin Ramyun slurped up in comedy sketch on U.S. late-night talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Nongshim’s flagship instant noodle Shin Ramyun, recently promoted globally through a tie-in campaign with girl group aespa, appeared in a product placement on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week.
The spicy soup noodles appeared in a short comedy sketch aired on Monday. In the segment, Guillermo Rodriguez, the sidekick to host Jimmy Kimmel, portrays someone worn down by daily life who regains energy after eating Shin Ramyun.
After the broadcast, viewers posted comments on the show’s official YouTube channel, with users saying “The pairing of Shin Ramyun and ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ feels fresh,” “Seeing Shin Ramyun late at night makes me want to eat it right away,” and “I’ve tried it before — it’s a little spicy, but it’s good.”
Nongshim said the appearance was significant as Shin Ramyun expanded its reach beyond digital advertising and outdoor promotions in New York’s Times Square into mainstream U.S. popular culture.
The food and beverage manufacturer has also advertised Shin Ramyun in collaboration with Netflix's hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025), including releasing character-themed packaging and special cup noodle flavors last year.
“The appearance of Shin Ramyun on a major U.S. broadcast program signifies that its status has risen beyond that of a simple food product to the level of an icon of K-food in the United States,” a Nongshim official said through a news release.
“Through diverse content, we will continue to deliver the value of Shin Ramyun’s global slogan, ‘Spicy Happiness In Noodles,’ to people around the world and further strengthen its position as a global brand.”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has ranked among the United States’ leading late-night talk shows since its launch in 2003, featuring guests including former U.S. President Barack Obama as well as Hollywood actors and musicians.
BY JANG GU-SEUL
