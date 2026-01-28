Tim Hortons dismisses exit rumors, plans 50 new stores in Korea
Canadian coffeehouse chain Tim Hortons plans to open 50 additional stores in Korea by the end of the year, pushing back against early speculation that it was preparing to exit or scale down in the market.
The closure of an Incheon branch last year, the first Tim Hortons branch to shut down in Korea, sparked rumors that the move is part of the broader downsizing in the region.
“We never considered pulling out from the Korean market, not even once,” said An Tae-yeol, chief business officer at BKR, calling the opening and closure of its Incheon Cheongna branch a necessary experience for expansion. BKR is the Korean operator of the coffee purveyor and Burger King.
BKR said that the coffeehouse chain is not trying to emulate the authentic experience from its Toronto or Vancouver locations. Instead, the brand is aiming to create the image of an idealistic Canadian cafe that people “imagine and yearn for” — an experience that comes with a premium price.
Following its entrance into the Korean market in late 2023, the popular Canadian coffeehouse chain — owned by Canadian American restaurant holding company Restaurant Brands International — constantly faced consumer criticisms that its offerings in Korean locations are far more expensive than their prices in Canada. In Vancouver, an extra-large brewed coffee costs 2.65 Canadian Dollars ($1.95) after taxes, while a similar extra-large Tim's Americano in Seoul costs 4,900 won ($2.73).
BKR has defended its strategy, claiming that Tim Hortons in Korea is designed to be an upmarket option, unlike the budget quick service restaurant (QSR) cafes they have in Canada.
“Instead of us exactly emulating a Tim Hortons store in Toronto, we are trying to create an image of Canada that people expect and yearn for in their imagination,” An said at a news conference on Wednesday, at the flagship Korean Tim Hortons branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
An, throughout the conference, tried to explain and justify the price discrepancy between Tim Hortons in Canada and in the Asian country.
“Tim Hortons in Canada is based on a QSR model, while all locations abroad work as ‘premium cafe’ models,” noting that differences in interior decor, service quality and pricing stem from this distinction.
“It might be more expensive than the [Canadian] QSR offerings, but it’s still cheaper than the other premium cafe brands in Korea,” An said.
Tim Hortons instead said that it completed the first stage of market entrance in Korea and will move to the second stage, opening 50 stores by the end of 2026 and 160 stores by 2028, adding that it is already preparing to open nine locations. Though the company hinted at opening the business to franchise owners, currently, all Tim Hortons locations — as well as the 50 new planned branches — will be directly operated by BKR.
As Tim Hortons continues to expand in the Korean market, the company intends to introduce new menu items, including Timbits — little baked doughnuts — inspired by traditional Korean desserts, alongside soups and sandwiches. The company had Strawberry Ricotta Salad, Classic Pastrami Sandwich, Strawberry Timbits and Honey Glazed Donuts as examples. Notably, the Strawberry Timbits were shaped like a strawberry, colored red with green leaves.
