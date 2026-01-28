Samsung Electronics' upcoming Galaxy smartphone to feature new privacy feature

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday its upcoming Galaxy smartphone will come with a built-in privacy feature allowing users to protect on-screen information from others without the need to attach an additional film.The Korean tech giant said the new feature will allow users to customize display visibility to prevent "shoulder surfing," noting the feature will be "coming to Galaxy very soon."Samsung Electronics is expected to hold a showcase event for the Galaxy S26 smartphone in February. The new feature is set to be available for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, according to sources."With multiple settings for adjusting visibility, you can limit what others can see based on the level of privacy protection you need," the company said in a release.The company said users can customize the feature depending on applications."It took over five years of engineering, testing and refining to get here," the company said. "We studied how people use their phones, what they consider private and how security should feel in everyday life."Yonhap