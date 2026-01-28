 TikTok faces app deletions, censorship claims and glitches in days after its ownership change
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

TikTok faces app deletions, censorship claims and glitches in days after its ownership change

Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 08:48
The TikTok logo is displayed at a TikTok office on in Culver City, California on Jan. 23. TikTok announced that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, completed a deal to form a new U.S. TikTok entity with non-Chinese investors. [AFP/YONHAP]

The TikTok logo is displayed at a TikTok office on in Culver City, California on Jan. 23. TikTok announced that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, completed a deal to form a new U.S. TikTok entity with non-Chinese investors. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Censorship claims, technical problems and reports of a surge in app deletions are just some of the challenges TikTok is facing as it adjusts to a new ownership structure in the United States that was finalized last week.
 
The company said Monday it was experiencing a “major infrastructure issue triggered by a power outage” at one of its U.S. data center partner sites. The outage led to bugs such as creators temporarily seeing zero views on their videos even if people had looked at them, as well as slow load times and timeout requests when posting videos.
 

Related Article

 
On Tuesday, TikTok said it had made significant progress restoring services, though users could still see glitches while using the popular video-sharing app.
 
At the same time, users were raising concerns that the company is “censoring” videos, including ones critical of President Donald Trump, ICE or mentions of Jeffrey Epstein. The complaints were enough for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce on X Monday that he is launching a review into whether TikTok is violating state law by censoring Trump-critical content.
 
Jamie Favazza, a spokesperson for TikTok's new U.S. joint venture, said it is inaccurate to say that the problems users have been encountering are “anything but the technical issues we’ve transparently confirmed.”
 
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on Dec. 9, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on Dec. 9, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Still, the technical problems combined with the ties that some of the new owners have to Trump bristled some U.S. users enough to delete the app. Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower said Tuesday that daily average app uninstalls grew 130 percent from Thursday to Monday compared with the previous 30 days. 
 
However, daily average users still increased by 2 percent in the same period, which Sensor Tower says suggests the uninstalls had little effect on overall usage. And while TikTok lagged YouTube and Instagram in U.S. user growth, people spent more time on the platform than its rivals.
 
Minda Smiley, a social media analyst at research firm Emarketer, noted that ownership change did just happen and that TikTok is going through a lot of infrastructure-related shifts, which can lead to technical issues. But if there are still problems with certain videos not uploading, or the censorship claims persist, TikTok could see bigger issues down the line.
 
The TikTok logo is displayed on signage outside the social media app company's offices in Culver City, California, on Sept. 30, 2025. [AFP/YONHAP]

The TikTok logo is displayed on signage outside the social media app company's offices in Culver City, California, on Sept. 30, 2025. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
“Optics and perceptions are really important in situations like this, so I would stay like regardless of what’s actually happening, if people do feel as if content is being suppressed or content is difficult to upload or is being moderated or whatever it might be, that’s enough reason for a lot of users to flee or to stop using TikTok or to say they’re going to stop using TikTok,” she said.
 
That being said, “what users say and do is often different,” she added. After all, it was only a year ago that TikTok users were flocking to RedNote, a Chinese social media app, to protest a potential TikTok ban. The protest didn't last, and RedNote doesn't see much discussion in the U.S. these days.
 
“Still, I think my point still stands that if this continues and people do feel as if the algorithm is changing, the content is changing, it certainly presents a challenge for TikTok,” Smiley added.

AP
tags TikTok U.S. ownership censorship

More in Tech

TikTok faces app deletions, censorship claims and glitches in days after its ownership change

Kakao Mobility, key execs indicted for fair trade violations over blocking rival ride requests

After jolting misconceptions in first year, BYD Korea eyes '10,000 club'

Samsung's TV unit launches first audit in a decade as Chinese rivals make market push

Gov't starts process to pick 1 more contender for AI foundation model development

Related Stories

Foreign ownership of Korean land rises 1.8 percent in 2022

U.S., China reach framework deal on TikTok, Trump and Xi to speak on Friday

TikTok's algorithm to be licensed to U.S. joint venture led by Oracle and Silver Lake

Korea-born, Guatemala-raised TikTok creator aims to bring two audiences together

Korean authorities accuse TikTok of violating communications and privacy laws
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)