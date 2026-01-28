Art gallery association chief marks 50 years with call for spaces to return to roots
As the Galleries Association of Korea celebrates its 50th anniversary, the organization is seeking to position itself as a driver of sustainable growth and internationalization — even as it represents just over one-fifth of the country’s galleries.
“Over the past 50 years, we have done more than simply promote works of art. Guided by the broader goals of popularizing, institutionalizing and internationalizing art culture, we have worked consistently to advance the development of Korea’s art market,” Lee Sung-hoon, president of the Galleries Association of Korea, told reporters at the Lotte Hotel Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on Wednesday.
“Moving forward, we will further strengthen the foundations of the art market and pursue a more sophisticated system for the circulation of artworks. Centered on Kiaf [Korea International Art Fair], a key hub in the Asian art market, we will continue to expand our international networks and broaden education for art professionals."
Founded in May 1976, the Galleries Association of Korea is a private, nonprofit organization that began with five galleries — the Hyundai Gallery, the Dongsanbang Gallery, Gallery Chosun, the now-closed Yangji and Myeongdong galleries — with the stated aim of establishing a “wholesome” art scene, growing into the largest organization of its kind in the country.
Its core activity is organizing art fairs. The association runs Kiaf Seoul, held annually alongside international fair Frieze Seoul; Galleries Art Fair, Korea’s longest-running art fair; and Galleries Art Fair Suwon, launched in 2024 to support regional art scenes and attract younger collectors.
The association has also taken part in overseas exhibitions and international collaborations. These include partnerships with major art events such as Expo Chicago, where 20 Korean galleries were presented last April, as well as coordinated national showcases at France's Foire Internationale d’Art Contemporain and Japan's Nippon International Contemporary Art Festival.
Beyond fairs, the association has been involved in discussions to improve market standards and regulations. It has contributed to the introduction of guidelines on certificates of authenticity, the operation of appraisal bodies and appraisal committees, as well as policy discussions on taxation related to art transactions, including the introduction of an in-kind art tax payment system in 2023.
To bolster trust within the market, the association has also expanded educational programs, such as collector-oriented seminars and lectures for Kiaf members on best practices in art transactions.
Currently, the association counts 185 member galleries, making it the largest gallery association in Korea. However, questions remain over how fully it represents the country’s gallery landscape and its exclusivity.
There are 877 galleries nationwide, per a November 2025 survey by the Korea Arts Management Service. The association thus represents roughly 21 percent of the total market.
It acknowledged that its membership is selective, accepting only about 10 percent of applicants. Lee said the review process evaluates whether galleries can “play a constructive role in the art market,” including assessments of professional conduct and ethical standards.
Asked about structural issues undermining trust in the art market, he pointed to the tendency for galleries to function merely as commercial operators, rather than fulfilling what he described as their fundamental role in discovering and nurturing artists.
“A gallery is often defined as a place that exhibits and sells art for profit,” he said. “Supporting and developing artists is essential to the role of a gallery. It cannot be limited to sales alone.”
