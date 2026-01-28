Meanwhile: Equus, Let the horse run (KOR)

This year is the Year of the Red Horse. In the theater world, works such as “War Horse,” which traverses the battlefield, come to mind. But when one thinks of the raw energy of a horse running freely, Peter Shaffer’s “Equus” (1973) inevitably rises to the surface.The play sent shock waves through audiences in Europe and the United States with its intensity and unsettling power, and it became a landmark work in Korea as well. First staged in 1975 at the Experimental Theater in Unni-dong, Seoul, it drew some 260,000 viewers over the course of a decade through long runs and revivals. Even now, productions marking the 50th anniversary of its Korean premiere are continuing.“Equus” centers on Alan, a teenage boy who blinds several horses, and Dysart, the psychiatrist tasked with treating him. At the heart of the story lies worship. Growing up under repressive parents, the boy experiences a horse by chance on a beach and becomes intoxicated by its untamed presence.Through self-suggestion, including the belief that “even Jesus was born in a stable,” the boy elevates the horse to a godlike status. But adolescence brings sexual awakening, and with it confusion. When his attempt at physical intimacy with a girl fails inside a stable, he is overwhelmed by terror. He feels he has betrayed the object of his worship and imagines the horses’ eyes watching and judging him. In panic, he drives a metal spike into their eyes.Why has this story, which can seem pathological or grotesque at first glance, continued to grip audiences for decades? The answer may lie in Dysart’s anguished reflection that a doctor can destroy passion but cannot create it.Today, people consult artificial intelligence even when planning dates. Through social media, they constantly measure themselves against the gaze of others around the world. They labor like machines to prove their existence within online systems of authentication. Yet deep in the unconscious, there remains envy for Alan’s desperate flight from the world, for the moment when, while everyone slept, he became one with a horse, drenched in sweat, and ran toward freedom and passion.As the new year of the Red Horse begins, one hopes that it will not be filled only with news about artificial intelligence, but also with stories that remind us of free spirits, human and animal alike.병오년, 붉은 말의 해다. 연극 쪽에선 전쟁터를 누비는 ‘워 호스’ 같은 작품도 있지만, 자유롭게 달리는 말의 기운을 연상하면 피터 쉐퍼의 ‘에쿠우스’가 단연 먼저 떠오른다.원작이 주는 충격과 강렬한 에너지로 구미에서도 큰 반향을 불러일으켰지만 한국에서도 화제작이었다. 서울 운니동 실험극장에서 1975년에 초연한 이래 10년 만에 26만 명의 관객을 동원할 정도로 롱런과 재공연에 성공했고, 최근에도 초연 50주년 기념 공연을 하고 있다.‘에쿠우스’는 말의 눈을 찌른 소년 알런을 정신과 의사 다이사트가 치료하는 내용이다. 출발은 말에 대한 숭배였다. 억압적 부모 밑에서 성장하던 소년은 해변가에서 우연히 말을 탄 뒤 그 야성적인 존재에 열광하게 된다.‘예수도 마구간에서 태어났다’는 자기 암시 속에 소년은 말을 신처럼 숭배하지만, 사춘기라 또래 소녀와의 육체적 사랑에 눈뜨면서 혼란에 빠지고 만다. 마구간에서 소녀와의 사랑에 실패한 소년은 숭배의 대상인 말을 배신했다는 공포와 자신을 감시하는 말의 눈이 무서워 쇠꼬챙이로 말의 눈을 찌른다.자칫 병적으로 보이는 이 스토리에 관객들은 왜 그렇게 오랜 세월에 걸쳐 열광하는 것일까. “의사는 열정을 파괴할 순 있어도 창조할 순 없다”는 다이사트의 고민이 의문을 푸는 열쇠가 될 것이다.이제 우리는 데이트를 할 때도 인공지능에게 물어본다. SNS를 통해 전 세계인들의 시선을 의식하고, 온라인상의 인증시스템에 나를 증명하기 위해 기계처럼 노력한다. 그러나 무의식 저 깊은 심연에선, 모두가 잠든 한밤중에 말과 한 몸이 되어 땀에 흠뻑 젖도록 이 세상으로부터 달아났던 알런의 자유와 열정이 부러운 것이다.병오년 새해, 인공지능에 대한 소식만이 아니라 부디 인간도 동물도 자유로운 영혼의 이야기도 들리는 새해를 소망해 본다.