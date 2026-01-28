 Boy band Cortis's 'GO!' featured in 'NBA 2K26 Beats Official Soundtrack Season 4'
Boy band Cortis's 'GO!' featured in 'NBA 2K26 Beats Official Soundtrack Season 4'

Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 14:32
Boy band Cortis [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Boy band Cortis's song “GO!” (2025) is featured in the “NBA 2K26 Beats Official Soundtrack Season 4,” agency BigHit Music said on Wednesday. 
 
NBA 2K26 is a video game available on multiple consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox series. The latest season was released on Jan. 9.
 

Related Article

Poster for "NBA 2K26 Beats Official Soundtrack Season 4" [NBA 2K26]

The game releases a new soundtrack for every season, with songs available both in-game and across Apple Music and Spotify. Past seasons' soundtracks feature artists like Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator.
 
Songs for the latest season include “No Cap” (2025) by Disclosure and Anderson .Paak, “Let Her Cook” (2024) by Glorilla, “Satin” (2025) by Devin Donnell and “Run It Up (feat. Avery Harden)” (2024) by Steven Joseph.
 
“GO!” also appeared on Fortnite via Emote, which is a short in-game animation in which avatars dance to music. BTS’s “Dynamite” (2020) and Tomorrow X Together’s “Over the Moon” (2024) were previously released as Emotes as well.
 
Cortis debuted in 2025 with the EP “Color Outside the Lines.” The quintet, consisting of members James, Juhoon, Martin, Seonghyeon and Keonho, has released songs such as “What You Want” (2025) and “Fashion” (2025).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
Boy band Cortis's 'GO!' featured in 'NBA 2K26 Beats Official Soundtrack Season 4'

