Boy band EXO to embark on sixth concert tour
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 16:49 Updated: 28 Jan. 2026, 18:14
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Boy band EXO will embark on its sixth concert tour for its eighth full-length album “Reverxe.”
“EXO Planet #6 - EXhOrizon” will kick off with a three-day run at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul from April 10 to 12, according to the boy band’s agency SM Entertainment.
The boy band will then head to 12 cities worldwide: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Nagoya, Japan; Bangkok; Macau; Osaka, Japan; Jakarta, Indonesia; Hong Kong; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Manila; Tokyo; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; and Singapore.
The three-day run in Seoul is EXO’s first in the city in about six years and four months since its fifth concert tour encore shows in December 2019.
More details, including the ticketing schedule for the Seoul performances, will be posted later on EXO’s official fan club and social media accounts.
EXO released “Reverxe” on Jan. 19. The album is the band's first full-length album in two and a half years since “Exist” (2023).
EXO debuted as a 12-member group in April 2012, but three Chinese members — Kris, Luhan and Tao — left between 2014 and 2015.
Members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin — who formed the subunit named EXO-CBX — signed with INB100 for their solo activities. The trio did not participate in recent group activities due to ongoing legal disputes with their former agency SM Entertainment.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)