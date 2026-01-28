 Boy band TWS to release Korean-language version of 'Nice to see you again'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Boy band TWS to release Korean-language version of 'Nice to see you again'

Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 12:59
Boy band TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band TWS is set to release the digital single “Nice to see you again” on Feb. 9, agency Pledis Entertainment said on Wednesday.
 
The song is the Korean-language version of the Japanese single of the same name released last year.
 

Related Article

 
The Japanese version previously topped Billboard Japan's Hot 100 singles chart and earned platinum status by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, meaning it sold over 250,000 copies.
 
TWS debuted in 2024 with the EP “Sparkling Blue.” The sextet, comprising members Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin, is known for the songs “Plot Twist” (2024), “If I’m S, Can You Be My N?” (2024) and “Countdown!” (2025).
 
The band recently released its fourth EP “play hard” with the lead track “Overdrive” in October 2025.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags tws pledis entertainment

More in K-pop

Boy band Cortis's 'GO!' featured in 'NBA 2K26 Beats Official Soundtrack Season 4'

Girl group IVE's Jang Won-young files cherry-themed trademark applications for brand collaboration

Boy band TWS to release Korean-language version of 'Nice to see you again'

Min Hee-jin's team denies plot to 'poach' NewJeans, stock manipulation involvement — as it happened

Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's legal team to hold press conference on NewJeans allegations

Related Stories

TWS samples Seo Taiji and Boys' 'Last Festival' for its first single

TWS to make official Japanese debut with EP in July

Rookie boy band TWS turn up the heat with second EP 'Summer Beat'

TWS 'plays hard' on new EP that celebrates performing on stage

Boy band TWS to launch 1st local tour, make Japan debut in July
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)