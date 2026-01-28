Boy band TWS to release Korean-language version of 'Nice to see you again'
Published: 28 Jan. 2026, 12:59
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band TWS is set to release the digital single “Nice to see you again” on Feb. 9, agency Pledis Entertainment said on Wednesday.
The song is the Korean-language version of the Japanese single of the same name released last year.
The Japanese version previously topped Billboard Japan's Hot 100 singles chart and earned platinum status by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, meaning it sold over 250,000 copies.
TWS debuted in 2024 with the EP “Sparkling Blue.” The sextet, comprising members Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin, is known for the songs “Plot Twist” (2024), “If I’m S, Can You Be My N?” (2024) and “Countdown!” (2025).
The band recently released its fourth EP “play hard” with the lead track “Overdrive” in October 2025.
